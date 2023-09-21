Flames' Nikita Zadorov Condemns Russia's Ukraine Invasion: 'Important to Speak Out'

Darcy Finley/NHLI via Getty Images

Calgary Flames defenseman Nikita Zadorov became one of the first high-profile Russian athletes to speak out strongly against Russia's invasion of Ukraine during an interview this week.

Zadorov condemned his home country's actions in a YouTube video released Thursday and also explained his stance in an interview with Randy Sportak of The Hockey News:

While speaking to Yuri Dud in the YouTube video, Zadorov took issue with his countrymen being put in harm's way in the name of war, saying: "I'm sorry for all the young guys. I'm sorry. Instead of raising the new generation, we sent them to die."

Also, during his interview with The Hockey News at Flames training camp, Zadorov acknowledged the challenges he could face now that he has spoken out, but encouraged other Russian NHL players to do so:

"I understand the consequences from my Motherland, word's going to come out and how they're going to react over there, but I think it's really important for people to know my point of view on that. And I think it's important for young guys, Russian players, to know it's OK to speak out. I just have a hope—maybe it's a child hope—but I hope my words can change something in this world. I think it's important to speak out. ...

"I'm definitely aware of the consequences I'm going to get. I probably can't go back to my Motherland, where I grew up, my city where I grew up, and I'm OK with that. I know how it works over there. It's gonna be big propaganda, TV channels are going to be talking about me, and be pushing the agenda, saying, 'He's brainwashed by the West,' that kind of thing. They'll say I'm watching CNN too much or something, but I don't. It's a clear view. You see bad and you see good things, and that's my opinion."

Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022, further escalating a war that began in 2014 when Russia invaded and annexed the Crimean portion of Ukraine.

Most Russian athletes have chosen to refrain from commenting on the conflict, likely out of fear of Russian reprisal against them or their families.

Zadorov understands the Catch-22 situation many Russian athletes are facing, but he still expressed hope that more Russian NHL players will follow his lead, saying, "I think athletes, especially hockey players in this league, have a great voice, and I think they shouldn't be afraid to speak up."

Per Sportak, Zadorov's beliefs are at odds with his own family, as his parents support Russia in the war.

Zadorov, who posted a graphic that reads "No war" on Instagram, said he has not gone back to Russia the past offseasons and does not intend to until matters improve.

The 28-year-old blueliner, who has spent 10 seasons in the NHL with the Buffalo Sabres, Colorado Avalanche, Chicago Blackhawks and Flames, said he believes "millions" of Russians agree with his stance but feel they are unable to risk their livelihoods and lives by speaking up.