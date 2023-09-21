Andre Iguodala Doesn't Think He's a Hall of Famer; Won 4 NBA Titles with Warriors

Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images

Andre Iguodala revealed on JJ Redick's The Old Man and The Three podcast on Thursday that he doesn't believe he should be in the Hall of Fame, and that the Springfield museum should include multiple tiers to put into perspective just how great the sport's best players are.

"I'm not a 'ring culture' guy. But I've benefitted from that," he said (39:40 mark). "I know I have a lot of flaws. And I think there should be tiers of the Hall of Fame. ... I'm not a Hall of Famer, if you ask me. No, no, no. Those guys [Hall of Famers] had no flaws. And I think I was good, but like Kobe [Bryant]... LeBron [James]... C'mon man, I can't do that. And a lot of us can't do that. They have to be in their own, like, different world. And then [Michael Jordan] should be in his different world, that's how good he was."

It's a fair argument on both accounts. While Iguodala is a four-time champion and the 2014-15 NBA Finals MVP, he was only an All-Star once in his career. He was the fourth-best player on the Dubs' first championship team behind Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green, the fifth-best player on its second and third title-winners (the Kevin Durant years) and barely played for the 2021-22 champions.