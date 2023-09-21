Fantasy Football Week 3 Cheat Sheet: Deep Sleepers to Target

3 of 3

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

The Lions could be without lead running back David Montgomery for the next "couple weeks," as he recovers from a thigh injury that saw him carted off the field Sunday.



While that will increase the buzz around rookie running back Jahmyr Gibbs, it also opens the door for Craig Reynolds to emerge as a flex option or even an RB2.



Reynolds, who's in his third season with the Lions, seems to have the trust of head coach Dan Campbell and could see the majority of the early-down work as a result. Gibbs might offer more electricity, but Detroit may want to limit the wear and tear on his 5'9", 200-pound frame.

