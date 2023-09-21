Fantasy Football Week 3 Cheat Sheet: Deep Sleepers to Target

Fantasy Football Week 3 Cheat Sheet: Deep Sleepers to TargetSeptember 21, 2023
If you play in a deep fantasy league, then you know how challenging it can be to find help on the waiver wire.
Just about anyone who makes noise over an NFL weekend will be quickly snatched up in these leagues. So, consulting the typical list of sleepers does you no good, since those players are long gone where you play.
We haven't forgotten about you, anonymous deep-league manager, though. In fact, we've found a Week 3 sleeper—rostered in fewer than 40 percent of Yahoo leagues, per FantasyPros—at each of the three marquee positions just for you.
Tank Dell, WR, Houston Texans (23 Percent Rostered)
Third-round rookie Tank Dell started for the first time Sunday and immediately made his presence felt.
He saw a team-high 10 targets and turned them into seven receptions for 72 yards and a score.
Houston's offense has been surprisingly pass-heavy with freshman C.J. Stroud under center, as the rookie is one of three quarterbacks with 90-plus passing attempts so far. If the Texans keep this volume up, there will be plenty of chances for Dell to keep tallying numbers.
He is a quick mover in tight spaces with downhill speed to boot. Separation is not at all an issue for him, and the fact he has handled punt return duties as well speaks to his elusiveness.
Sam Howell, QB, Washington Commanders (21 Percent Rostered)
The Commanders carried a lot of quarterback questions into this campaign, but Sam Howell has done everything he can to answer them.
The second-year pro surely looks like Washington's quarterback of the present and future.
He ranks an impressive 11th in passing yards with 501, or nine fewer than Josh Allen and just 30 less than Patrick Mahomes. Howell is also tied for 11th in yards per attempt at 7.2, a mark he shares with Justin Herbert and Baker Mayfield. Howell is also one of only eight quarterbacks with at least three touchdown passes and no more than a single interception.
He has plenty of playmakers around him in Washington—including Jahan Dotson, Terry McLaurin, Brian Robinson Jr. and Curtis Samuel—and when nothing else is available, Howell can make plays of his own as a rusher. Washington hasn't need a lot of running from him (four carries for 24 yards), but he has tallied a touchdown run already.
Craig Reynolds, RB, Detroit Lions (2 Percent Rostered)
The Lions could be without lead running back David Montgomery for the next "couple weeks," as he recovers from a thigh injury that saw him carted off the field Sunday.
While that will increase the buzz around rookie running back Jahmyr Gibbs, it also opens the door for Craig Reynolds to emerge as a flex option or even an RB2.
Reynolds, who's in his third season with the Lions, seems to have the trust of head coach Dan Campbell and could see the majority of the early-down work as a result. Gibbs might offer more electricity, but Detroit may want to limit the wear and tear on his 5'9", 200-pound frame.
Reynolds has yet to see extended action at this level, so it's really anyone's guess how he'll handle this opportunity. Saying that, he has managed a healthy 4.2 career yards per carry and hauled in all 18 of his career targets, so he has enough talent to capitalize on an increased role.