Andre Iguodala on Jordan Poole with Warriors: 'Looks Like You're Trying Not to Try'

Andre Iguodala offered his honest assessment of what he saw from Jordan Poole during their time as teammates with the Golden State Warriors.

Appearing on The Old Man and the Three (starts at 2:00 mark), Iguodala explained he told Poole "it looks like you're trying not to try" during games.

Iguodala and Poole were teammates for the past two seasons in Golden State.

After playing an integral role for the Warriors team that won the NBA Finals during the 2021-22 season, Poole looked like he was going to be a big part of the franchise's future.

Things quickly fell apart in the wake of Draymond Green punching Poole during Warriors training camp in October 2022. He did sign a four-year, $128 million extension before the start of the season.

Despite averaging a career-high 20.4 points per game last season, Poole's efficiency dipped from the 2021-22 campaign. He had his worst field-goal percentage (43.0) and three-point percentage (33.6) since his rookie year in 2019-20.

Poole's defense proved to be a big problem for the Warriors. He had the second-worst defensive real plus-minus (minus-2.61) among shooting guards who averaged at least 30 minutes per game. Caris LeVert of the Cleveland Cavaliers was the only player who was worse (minus-3.05).

There was also the specter of what happened between Poole and Green hanging over the Warriors all season. Head coach Steve Kerr even admitted "there was some trust lost" as a result of that incident after the team's season ended with a loss to the Los Angeles Lakers in the Western Conference semifinals.

Poole is getting an opportunity for a fresh start going into the 2023-24 season. The 24-year-old was traded to the Washington Wizards in July as part of a package for Chris Paul.