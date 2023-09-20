3 Bears Trade Targets After Week 2

3 Bears Trade Targets After Week 2September 20, 2023
The Chicago Bears need all sorts of help to look competitive in 2023.
Chicago struggled against the Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers to start its campaign.
That is a worrisome sign because the Packers and Bucs are far from the toughest opponents the Bears will face this season.
The 0-2 start will likely turn into an 0-3 beginning after the Week 3 matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs.
Chicago may be looking to trade away some veteran players instead of looking to make additions to its roster.
If the Bears want to play the optimism card, they can go out on the trade market and find a few offensive upgrades to help Justin Fields in his development.
The team's aggressiveness in the offseason landed D.J. Moore in a trade with the Carolina Panthers, and now it needs to find reinforcements to salvage a season that could be lost with a few more losses.
Cam Akers
The most available offensive skill position player on the trade market should be Chicago's first focus.
Cam Akers would be an immediate upgrade over Khalil Herbert as the No. 1 running back, and his presence would allow Roschon Johnson's development to not be rushed.
The Los Angeles Rams put Akers on the trade block again, and if a deal actually comes to fruition, he should have plenty of suitors.
The Bears need Akers just to have a productive complement to Fields. Herbert gained 62 yards on 16 carries in the first two weeks.
Herbert, Johnson and D'Onta Foreman are nice running backs to have in support of a star, and unless one of them has a breakout performance in the coming weeks, the Bears need to make a move at running back.
Akers should be sought after by contenders with running back injuries, like the Cleveland Browns and New York Giants, so there is no guarantee the Bears' pursuit would be successful, but they should at least try to acquire him.
James Conner
The Bears might as well swing for the fences if they are going to improve their offense through the trade market.
The Arizona Cardinals are tanking and might be willing to offload some of their best players in order to ensure they land the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft.
James Conner would be Arizona's top target if it decides to have a fire sale in the coming weeks.
Conner is only under contract until 2025 and he has a potential out in his contract after this season, per Spotrac, so the Bears would not be making a significant financial investment with a trade for him.
Chicago would have to give up one or two draft picks, which may not be ideal during a rebuild, but it may be worth it to be somewhat competitive in 2023.
Like Akers, Conner will probably garner attention from contenders depending on injuries and performance, so he may be a long shot target, but what else do the Bears have to lose right now.
Tyler Boyd
The Bears wide receivers outside of Moore have not played well through two weeks.
Moore leads the team with 129 receiving yards. Darnell Mooney and Chase Claypool combined for 89 yards.
Fields is part of the reason why the passing game has not been as effective as the Bears want it to be.
The quarterback is missing reads and not letting go of the ball when he needs to in order to avoid pressure.
Tyler Boyd is in the last year of his contract with the Cincinnati Bengals and he probably will not return to the AFC North side because it can't pay everyone in its offense.
Boyd would be a solid complement to Moore in the passing game, and that would relegate Mooney and Claypool into No. 3 and No. 4 roles that they might be more comfortable in.
The cost of a potential Boyd trade would be low because of his contract status, and it would at least allow the Bears to make a run at a wild card position if Fields improves with two reliable targets on the field.