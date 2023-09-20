3 Bears Trade Targets After Week 2

2 of 3

The Bears might as well swing for the fences if they are going to improve their offense through the trade market.

The Arizona Cardinals are tanking and might be willing to offload some of their best players in order to ensure they land the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft.

James Conner would be Arizona's top target if it decides to have a fire sale in the coming weeks.

Conner is only under contract until 2025 and he has a potential out in his contract after this season, per Spotrac, so the Bears would not be making a significant financial investment with a trade for him.

Chicago would have to give up one or two draft picks, which may not be ideal during a rebuild, but it may be worth it to be somewhat competitive in 2023.