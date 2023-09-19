Main Event Jey Uso Shines, The Next Seth Rollins Challenger and More WWE Raw Takes

3 of 4

Chad Gable has been one of the distinct highlights on Raw in recent weeks. His story with Gunther remains one of the best on the red brand, assuming WWE is not moving on from it.



Unfortunately, it could be over before the cathartic payoff. Gable lost on Raw to "Big" Bronson Reed, who had lost his past two matches to Tommaso Ciampa and Shinsuke Nakamura.



Mr. Nice Guy may be a talented big man, but he hardly has the credibility necessary to defeat one of Raw's top acts.



Meanwhile, The Blackheart continues to lay claim to his own Intercontinental Championship match against Gunther. He is declaring his shot after winning just his last two matches against Reed and Imperium.



None of these men will look credible if they simply trade wins with one another. The goal should be to build stars with serious credibility, especially given the dominant champion.

