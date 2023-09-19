Ranking Every NHL Team's Home Jersey for the 2023-24 Season

32 of 32

Chase Agnello-Dean/NHLI via Getty Images

All right, let's get into it.

Is the Chicago Blackhawks jersey beautiful? Yes.

Is it iconic? Yes.

Is it an all-time look that will be associated with the NHL forever? Yes.

Is it perhaps one of the best-looking jerseys in the NHL? Of course.

Is it something that should still be worn today? Absolutely not.

The Native American imagery is of a past era and capitalizes on a people who have suffered from having their histories and lives made into iconography without a second thought.

Chicago has made efforts in recent years to give back to Native American communities, and while that's the least the team can do given everything that's happened through United States history, the next move it can make is stop using Native American iconography to cash in upon.