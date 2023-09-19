Ranking Every NHL Team's Home Jersey for the 2023-24 Season

Ranking Every NHL Team's Home Jersey for the 2023-24 SeasonSeptember 19, 2023
We're almost there. The NHL season is at our doorstep, and you know what that means: Getting reacquainted with what everyone is wearing at home, of course.
Deep down, we're all fashion critics, and nothing gets hockey fans going more than poring over every team's jersey. And while each franchise has a lot of different duds to pick from, we're focusing on the home shirts today. Not the alternates or anniversary jerseys, but the basic dark-colored home jersey.
Yes, we know your favorite team has a better sweater that deserves to be ranked higher. Stinks for you that we're limiting it so we can make an absolutely definitive and inarguable list.
That's right, we're ranking the home jerseys from Nos. 32 to 1. Tradition, history, general beauty and the preferences of the author (yours truly) all play a role in deciding what's best and what's worst. Critiquing fashion isn't a science, and we're not about to make this boring by trying to turn this into one. Beauty is in the eye of the beholder, and you can feel free to question our vision in the comments.
31. Los Angeles Kings
Silver and black is never a bad look in sports...unless it's the current iteration of the Los Angeles Kings' home jersey.
When the Kings tried to recapture the glory of the Wayne Gretzky era back in 2008 when their current home jersey was introduced as an alternate, it was seen as a welcome change to get away from the purple, black and silver they'd been using. After all, it got us thinking about The Great One and how good his Kings teams were in the 1990s, and we do love nostalgia.
When they swapped it to become the full-time home jersey in 2011, it happened at just the right time for the Kings to win their first ever Stanley Cup in 2012, thus cementing its legacy.
But the hard truth is that it's boring and drab compared to the 1990s silver and black jerseys. Heck, the Kings brought back the '90s white jersey as an alternate with chrome helmets in 2021 much to everyone's enjoyment (aside from the shiny chapeaus anyway).
Truth is, if they want to hearken back to a former era, going all the way back to their inception in 1967 is the way. Forum blue and gold with the crown logo is what we all crave.
Until then, this Kings home jersey is the worst in the league because we're over it and demand more style in our lives.
30. Columbus Blue Jackets
We didn't intend to pile on the Columbus Blue Jackets, really, we didn't. They've had to sift through the fallout of Mike Babcock's resignation already this week and now they're going to have to deal with being one of the lowest ranked home jerseys on our list.
There are elements of the Columbus logo and jersey we really like. Anything having to do with the cannon is good, and making use of the Ohio state flag is also very cool. But this jersey really doesn't move the needle for us at all.
And listen, we get it, it's tricky to put something together when the name of the team is an article of clothing. But we don't like the full-sleeve stripes that go the length of the arms, and while the crest logo is twice the size of a human head, it really doesn't do anything for us.
But we're stuck. We don't know the best way to fix it, and we're not entirely sure what would look best for the jersey. Stars and stripes? Bringing back Stinger? Unearthing Boomer? Asking Rick Nash to suit up again? It's tough. Maybe getting back to winning will make these jerseys look nicer in retrospect.
29. Anaheim Ducks
The Anaheim Ducks are mean.
Since 2015, they've teased us with various alternate jerseys that used their original Disney-inspired logo with the duck-faced hockey mask and sticks but have yet to bring that logo or any of those jerseys back on a full-time basis.
When they rebranded in 2006 to the black, gold and orange "Ducks" wordmark logo, it was a...different look from what was an instant classic, albeit with corny roots from the movie. (Hi haters, not a fan of the movies, sue me). Still, it's an inarguable point that the Flying V original logo was perfect, as were the teal-and-eggplant/plum uniforms.
Instead, we've gone from the boring wordmark to the webbed-foot letter "D" logo (a very good upgrade) and are still left wanting what was good 30 years ago. The Ducks, wisely, keep spoon-feeding us throwbacks and reverse retro jerseys that satiate our desires, but it's still not bringing back the original look.
Until that happens, the Ducks will root around in the sewers of these rankings. Keep the current color scheme if you have to, just bring back the original look because it's perfect.
28. St. Louis Blues
Few jerseys are still hanging on to the design features from when NHL uniforms were designed by Reebok in 2007, and that's a good thing. Their abuse of piping and oddball sleeve and shoulder designs muddled some of the most classic looks around the league.
For some reason, the St. Louis Blues are still holding on. While they got rid of the ridiculous piping by 2014 and added the collarbone stripes, the look of their home jersey has been virtually unchanged since.
The Blues have done some very good things with their throwbacks in recent years, but their home jersey is just so...plain. And listen, we get it, they won the Stanley Cup in 2019, which means that look is immortalized forever and will be viewed as perfect because of that in St. Louis, but the Blues need a refresher.
This logo is awesome, and it feels like going back to the 1980s with a lighter shade of blue would do wonders all around—along with ditching the Reebok inspiration. Bringing back some Bernie Federko or Brett Hull memories to go with it wouldn't hurt either.
27. Washington Capitals
Hey, what were we just saying about the Reebok designs? The Washington Capitals' home jersey is a big offender as well. They've even stuck with the side panels and piping all over the chest and sleeves. Ugh.
The modernized Caps logo that calls back to their original emblem from their inception is great. It's modern and it looks good, but the home jersey is just a mess.
No part of any of it makes sense, and yet it's a look they've maintained for more than 15 years. Kudos to them for being staunch. It certainly does the fans a favor by not forcing everyone to need to buy something new (that's what the alternates, throwbacks and special event jerseys are for).
But if we've learned anything from the reverse retros the past two seasons, it's that the "screaming eagle" offers a different kind of nostalgia and shows that, yes, another look can play well.
The Caps need a fresher, and perhaps Fanatics will help coordinate that when they take over as the NHL's uniform supplier.
26. Florida Panthers
The Florida Panthers rebranded in 2016 after Vinnie Viola purchased the franchise, and while it's a much different look, it's not exactly the best.
The boldness of the red home jersey is great, and while the logo isn't as fun as the leaping, roaring Panthers logo from their origin, it makes for a nice shield. The state flag patch with the stalking panther on the sleeve gives it a slightly militaristic feel, which is definitely different, while the football-style numbers on the shoulders are off-putting. Using the Montréal Canadiens' home sweaters as inspiration for the striping was a good idea at least.
The Panthers jersey just feels confused about what it wants to be. It's like a hybrid between a hockey jersey, a long-sleeved NFL jersey and a formal Army jacket of some kind. Individually, these are all cool and respectable things, but as a mashup, we're left scratching our heads and wanting something more cohesive.
Now if you bring us their reverse retros from last season as a full-time thing, then we've got a new contender for No. 1. Alas...
25. Tampa Bay Lightning
When the Tampa Bay Lightning debuted their current look in 2011, the big problem a lot of people had with it was it looked too much like the Toronto Maple Leafs jerseys. That's true, but that's not a reason to dislike it.
Imitation being flattery and all, it's a solid look, but the team is named the Lightning, so shouldn't that produce something exciting? Something a bit more original?
All right, so they won a couple of Stanley Cups with this look and went to a third Stanley Cup Final in them. They win, and they're associated with winning it all. It's just such a simple design that it should be great, but it leaves us wanting more.
Different stripes maybe? A little more black involved? The shoulder logo is a decent enough "fauxback" style design, but it all feels like it's been done before and done better elsewhere. Simple obviously works for them—that much is true—but we're not even asking for lightning bolts down the sleeves here, just a little something more befitting a team named after a naturally occurring fascination.
24. Carolina Hurricanes
We appreciate the Carolina Hurricanes for trying to keep us on our toes when it comes to their jerseys. They wore six of them last season, what with their Stadium Series and reverse retros to go along with the home, road, alternate and alternate throwback jerseys (which they wore at home throughout the playoffs).
What's extra fun is their actual home jerseys rank really low among their own jerseys, so placing it this low on our ranking just feels natural.
Carolina has been all about red, black and white since it moved south from Hartford, Connecticut, and that was an immediate downgrade from the green, blue and white from the Whalers days. Sorry, the truth hurts.
But the Hurricanes' black jersey with the hurricane flags on a hockey stick logo, while really cool, is just a boring look and was made to look worse when it was usurped by their throwbacks from 2006.
Mind you, it's kind of a cool look and different from everything else they're using, but the biggest sin is that it's dull. Making a black jersey look boring is such a mistake because it should grab your attention and/or be intimidating. This one does neither.
23. Winnipeg Jets
When the Atlanta Thrashers moved to Winnipeg to resurrect the Jets in 2011, everyone in the world thought they'd also bring the original Jets logo from the 1990s back with them. When that didn't happen, while deflating, they introduced a new jersey to the world, and that was cool for a hot minute.
Now that we're over a decade past that, they've done nothing to change things up with their home or away jerseys. While that's a good way to reestablish themselves, the Jets have made the mistake of introducing a throwback that's infinitely better than their current home jersey over the past couple of years.
Their throwback-inspired navy blue jersey from the Heritage Classic in 2019 became their alternate jersey, and it's so much cleaner and better than their home jersey that it's not even remotely close.
We know the history of the original Jets is still tied in with the Arizona Coyotes, and that's an entirely awkward situation given current circumstances, but if nothing else, seeing how great the old logo looks should inspire them to do something different with their home and road look. The current look is fine...it just doesn't hold a candle to what they used to have in Manitoba.
22. Ottawa Senators
We're breaking our own guidelines a bit by placing Ottawa's home jerseys here. We love these throwbacks to the Senators' first few seasons in the NHL from 1992 to 1995. After all, those Sens teams were...not good.
They won 33 games in those three seasons (216 games, thanks, 1994 lockout) and their top scorers those seasons were Norm Maciver, Alexei Yashin and Alexandre Daigle. There's not much reason to be nostalgic about those teams, but that's where this look is pulled from.
Now had they added a white stripe between the red stripes on the sleeves, then we'd really be cooking with good nostalgia. Yashin, Daniel Alfredsson, Zdeno Chara, Wade Redden, Marian Hossa...the real good old days in Ottawa. In short, it's a throwback style that just missed the mark. We like it! It just could've been a lot better.
At least we got the original Senators logos from the crest and shoulders back out of all of this.
21. Colorado Avalanche
The Colorado Avalanche jerseys are so close to being truly great.
The Avalanche leaned more into the color blue in recent years with their jerseys in general, which helped make their look pop more on the ice with these semi-throwbacks. After all, when the Avalanche began in Denver in 1995, the change from the Québec Nordiques was a ripe time to really screw up going from an iconic look to something hacky.
Instead, the Avs hit it out of the park with their look and sold merchandise by the ton in Denver and everywhere else not named Québec City. The Reebok era screwed up their fashion for years, and they've been slowly migrating back to the old looks ever since. Their current iteration is as close as it's ever been.
But it's missing little details like an outline on the sleeve stripes to add a bit more color. The font difference is negligible, and going from the yeti footprint shoulder logo to the state of Colorado "C" from the Colorado Rockies era is a nice update.
Still, this jersey is being punished because it could be better, not because it's bad. We see the potential and want them to reach it. Then again, maybe magical plays from Cale Makar will make us feel better in the end.
20. Minnesota Wild
There's something inherently good about the Minnesota Wild's home jersey.
Despite the internet's snark, the logo is very good. The forest green color is ideal given the team name, and the stripes throughout the jersey are strong. The stylized "M" on the shoulders has a warm, old-timey feel to it, too.
So why does it slip to this spot in the rankings? It's trying to be too old-timey at all times.
Instead of a standard regular white color with the sleeve stripes, it's that aged, cream white teams use when they make "fauxback" jerseys for events like the Winter Classic. If they stayed uniform (heh) with that color on their road jerseys, then that would be great! But they don't. Their road jerseys are regular white and not the "throwback white" the home jersey uses.
Is this some kind of super nitpick on my part? Maybe.
The Wild's home jersey is good, and we do like it, but it's trying too hard when it doesn't have to at all. We get it—hockey is in everyone's blood in Minnesota and the history of the sport there is vast, but you don't have to rub it in our faces. And you definitely don't have to rub it in the faces of the home fans who, presumably, already are very aware of hockey's roots in the 10,000 lakes.
19. Nashville Predators
When the Nashville Predators decided to lean heavily into the color gold, some questioned it because, my goodness that's a lot of gold. But in reality, it was the best move. No other team in the NHL was rocking such a bold color proudly, and everyone needs a hook, so leave it to Music City, USA, to find a great one.
The Preds leaned into the music side of the city as well with their guitar pick secondary logo for the shoulders and put a piano key design on the inside of the collar. Great stuff. But for as boldly gold as it all is, our eyes need a little bit of a break from it. Not a huge break, just a little bit of one, with sleeve stripes.
The Predators' home jerseys don't have anything going on with stripes on the sleeves, and the only thing that gets in the way of all that gold is the shoulder logo and angled blue cuffs.
The blue hem stripe is good, too, but it's all washed out by the gold. The crest looks great. The collar is a little thick, but it's a good jersey that makes us reach for our sunglasses whether we've written a hit song and performed it on Broadway downtown or not.
18. Vegas Golden Knights
Speaking of gold, the Vegas Golden Knights, perhaps inspired by Nashville, decided their home jerseys weren't noticeable enough and swapped their 2021 shiny gold alternate jerseys to make them their regular home sweaters last season. After winning the Stanley Cup in them, they'll probably be their home jerseys for the next 50 years, which is...OK, we guess?
Vegas' original home jerseys were initially cool, but once we digested them a bit, they were kind of boring. The gun metal gray and black formed a cool color palette, but this is a team based in Las Vegas, the home of neon lights and enough glitz and glam to last a lifetime. The switch to the alternate as their home jersey was perfect regardless of what we think of it.
But what do we think of it? It's pretty rad, honestly. A team in Vegas should stick out on the ice, and the glittering gold jerseys are perfect for that. Pick your favorite hotel on the Strip and you can find that golden color involved in some way with it—whether it's the signs or fixtures or showgirls or all of the above.
Gold isn't for everyone though, and after a couple of nights in Sin City, even we can get a little sick of it. We're not sick of these sweaters, though—we just like others a lot more.
17. Dallas Stars
When the Dallas Stars rebranded with a new logo and uniforms in 2013, it was the refresh they most desperately needed. They went back to the future by making "victory green" the main color, as opposed to black, but kept black to better accent everything else.
They simplified their look and used a giant crest with the new logo on the front and a circular logo on the shoulders. It's simple, but the design really pops. More and brighter colors across the NHL is a very good thing, and Dallas leaning into that was a great idea.
Unfortunately, the Stars made their road white jersey look nicer than their home jersey. If we threw it all the way back to the '90s when the NHL home teams wore white at home, the Stars would easily have a top-10 jersey. But the all-green look with the simple striping, while solid, doesn't hold up against most of the rest of the league.
It's a good jersey, but it's not elite. Fortunately for Stars fans, their team is elite.
16. Vancouver Canucks
The Vancouver Canucks are famous (infamous?) for having roughly as many different jerseys as they've had years in the NHL, and a lot of them have been...not great. Of course, with a scattershot approach to jersey design, they also have a lot of outstanding ones.
Their current home uniform, however, hits that nice soft middle of being neither bad nor great, just pretty good.
The orca crashing through the ice in the letter "C" has been their main logo since 1997, and the various iterations of that on the front of the uniform have gone through it all. When they made the Stanley Cup Final in 2011, that logo accompanied by "Vancouver" arching over it nearly established that look for good. Fortunately, they removed the city name from the front of the jersey in 2019 and improved it by 100 percent.
That current look with a modernized version of their original logo on the shoulders makes it a beauty of a jersey. Of course, Vancouver can never be deterred from having more jerseys, and when the team brought back the "flying skate" design from the 1990s, it made all of us want it back full-time. And for good reason: It's their best look.
Their current home sweater is nice...it's just not as good as other options they've got in their wardrobe.
15. Seattle Kraken
All the Seattle Kraken had to do when they began play was make a uniform set that would move a lot of units and tickle everyone's eyeballs. Mission accomplished.
The Kraken logo is creepy and cool, and having it make up the crest of both their home and road sweaters proclaims loudly who they are.
The Kraken's home jersey, however, falls to the same fate as Dallas' home duds in that it's not as good as their road white jersey. A very good home sweater being outdone by its road compatriot is a tough twist of fate, but the abundance of cool colors on the Kraken home jersey gives it an edge that's lost with Dallas' home shirt.
Dark blue, sea green, light blue and red all in the mix help Seattle's home jersey stand out in a crowd. Perhaps in a couple more years it'll earn its stripes (so to speak) as a classic with further success. Right now, however, it's a really good jersey worthy of praise.
14. Detroit Red Wings
We can feel the heat coming from Motown already.
Listen, the Detroit Red Wings jersey is perfect. It's iconic. It's been made famous in movies, and the image of Gordie Howe wearing it is as good as it gets.
Personally speaking, I've got a closet full of them, but they're basic. And that's OK! The last thing we need is anyone going around and jacking up the Red Wings' look and doing something different for difference's sake.
Think of just about any of the recent alternate Red Wings jerseys and how much they just didn't do anything for anyone. Some looks don't need to be messed with, and the Red Wings have one of them. That doesn't change the facts that it's plain and their road white jersey is a better look.
13. Philadelphia Flyers
The Philadelphia Flyers decided to throw it back a bit by changing their home jerseys ever so slightly. They've brought back burnt orange as their main color to go with black and white, and their full set of jerseys for this season all had some changes that look back to the '80s and '90s.
The Flyers had a lot of success in those decades, and hearkening back to that era makes sense. Who didn't love the first Ron Hextall era in Philly after all?!
Anyway, this look is almost perfect. The only major problem with it is that the numbers on the sleeves don't have any outline at all, which makes it appear as if it was customized by a local screen printer shop.
Flyers jerseys are some of the most iconic in the sport, and their look is timeless and worthy of doing right by the numbers stitched upon it. They don't look terribly different from what they have been wearing in recent years, but they're different enough that they make us smile thanks to nostalgia. These are big winners but, man, do the numbers look rough.
12. Boston Bruins
It's the Boston Bruins' 100th anniversary and—not that they needed to do anything to improve their standing in these rankings—they're doing a special set of jerseys for this season. A new set of home, away and alternate jerseys were unveiled last weekend with a runway fashion show, and the entire look is very clean and sparkles with gold.
The home jersey calls back to their uniforms from the 1980s.
The striping is great, the gold color gives it a different, yet similar look and the 100th anniversary logo on the shoulder is a great touch. Sure, it's missing the so-called "Meth Bear" the '80s jerseys had, but we can mostly forgive that because they went hard on using it last season with the 2023 Winter Classic jersey.
The Bruins jersey is iconic and should always rank highly. It would've taken a gross misstep to knock the B's down, and this jersey doesn't do that, thankfully.
11. New York Islanders
Timeless looks go a long way in a ranking like this, and the New York Islanders' home jersey is among them. Their logo is one of the many outstanding emblems to come from the 1970s and '80s, and having it emblazoned on the front of the blue sweater with the simple orange and white striping on the sleeves and hem make it virtually perfect.
The Isles have messed around in the past with new looks and logos and colors, but they all came back to the original look that's lasted a lifetime on Long Island.
Anytime a jersey can be customized with the names of Mike Bossy, Denis Potvin, Mathew Barzal or Bo Horvat and not seem out of place or out of time is the sign of a great look. Isles jerseys stand in contrast to those of the Rangers, Flyers and Penguins for many good reasons, but also, it's the history contained in the Isles sweater that sets it apart.
Besides, the look was so good that when the team infamously tried to change to the "fisherman" sweaters, fans revolted so angrily it forced ownership to bring back the old logo and eventually the old jerseys. That's power in an image.
10. Pittsburgh Penguins
The Pittsburgh Penguins logo is so good that it looks great on just about everything you put it on. That the team turned back the clock and brought back its jerseys from the early 1990s for their home and away set proved it knew what it was doing back in the day.
The Pens dabbled with Vegas Gold as their main color alongside black going back to 2002, and it stayed that way through 2016. After all, they won a Stanley Cup in that look in 2009, so why change?
With a celebrated look in the closet, it was worth reexamining, which they did when they made the black-and-yellow jersey from the '90s their alternate in 2014. Two years later, the alternate was made their home jersey, and they've wisely never looked back.
Sure, they've had a ton of alternates and special-event jerseys, many of which were great, but nothing looks as good as the jersey Mario Lemieux and Jaromír Jágr made famous in the 90s. It looks just as good on Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin.
9. San Jose Sharks
The San Jose Sharks are another one of those teams that had a virtually perfect look for years but had to stretch their wings (fins?) and see what else they could do with it.
They tweaked the logo, added and subtracted colors like orange and subdued teal and went with more black instead. Ultimately, they had to return to their roots. They brought back teal with a vengeance, and what a great idea that was.
San Jose's newest home jerseys, introduced last season, brought back the color that put them on the map during their inaugural season in 1991-1992. Teal jersey, teal pants, teal helmet—teal, teal everywhere and not a drop of orange to be found.
The Sharks' new look was a modern reimagination of their original jerseys. It's a great look with cleaned up logos but includes all the spectacle they had 30 years ago. It takes some guts to change a classic look even that much, but they did it and did it great.
8. Toronto Maple Leafs
Sometimes imitated and often duplicated, the Toronto Maple Leafs' home blue sweater is an all-time great.
The Leafs' look is simple but perfect. The giant maple leaf logo for the crest and simple white stripes on the blue jersey could not be confused for anyone else in the league (at least until Tampa Bay attempted to steal the aesthetic).
Toronto has messed with its jerseys periodically through recent history by adding or removing stripes or shoulder logos, but there's no mistaking what a Leafs jersey is when you see it. There are few perfect looks in the NHL, but Toronto's is one of them. Unfortunately, for the Leafs in this ranking, there are a few others that pop a little more, but that's OK.
A good thing should never be messed with, and whether Toronto wants to do throwbacks to the '60s, '70s or '80s, that's fine. It'll all look great.
7. New Jersey Devils
The trick with ranking jerseys is that sometimes a great logo can make or break where a team slots in. Fortunately for the New Jersey Devils, they have one of the best in all of sports to lean on.
When the Devils changed their colors from red, green and white to red, black and white in 1992, it may have been the most logical change a team has ever made in their branding. Sure, the old "Christmas" jerseys were awesome, but in no way was green ever a color associated with a devil. Changing from green to black made the Devils the DEVILS.
That the Devils simplified their look with the less busy shoulder yokes to make it a straight-up black-and-red attack just made sense. Sure, it worked out great that they made that change right when Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls were making every team in sports consider changing to red and black, but the Devils were always meant to look like that, and their jerseys matched the mood.
There's a good reason they've never deviated from it in over 30 years.
6. Buffalo Sabres
The Buffalo Sabres were never afraid to try new looks, but like so many other teams we've ranked already, what once was, is what should've always been.
The Sabres' blue-and-gold home sweaters are as good as it gets in the NHL. The royal blue stands out, and the gold and white stripes make everything else pop.
Then there's the iconic Sabres logo:
The Sabres might boast the best uniform set in the NHL with the beautiful home blue, an incredible road white and then the black and red "goathead" throwbacks they're going to wear a lot this season. It's hard to look good every night, but the Sabres will, especially at home when they're in blue and gold.
5. Arizona Coyotes
The first and best thing the Arizona Coyotes did when they relocated from Winnipeg in the late '90s was to lean heavily into the Southwest U.S. aesthetic. The worst thing they did was completely go away from that for almost 20 years.
The second-best thing they ever did was bring it back with a vengeance as their full-time home jersey in 2021 to be followed by the full set the following year. Look at those beauties. Everything about the design is unique and very Arizona.
It's a style that can't be copied anywhere. Considering the team left Winnipeg and the iconic logo and uniforms it had there and showed up in Arizona to debut the "Kachina" jerseys is incredible.
Everything about the Coyotes' home jersey is awesome, and the only knock against it is that it hasn't been their jersey the entire time they've been in the desert.
4. New York Rangers
The New York Rangers' "Broadway Blueshirt" is one of the absolute best looks in sports.
With the team name written diagonally in red-and-white drop-shadowed letters with the matching numbers and name font, it both screams its "Original Six" heritage and remains a celebrated modern style.
The Rangers can never be mistaken for anyone else in the league, which normally would be tricky with a red, white and blue color scheme that more than a few others share. But the Rangers' home shirts are as good as it gets and under the lights of Madison Square Garden. Particularly in the heat of a playoff battle, it takes center stage.
The cliché says that when you look good, you feel good, and if the Rangers had their way, they'd make it say "look good, play good" instead. With Artemi Panarin, Mika Zibanejad, Chris Kreider, Adam Fox and Igor Shesterkin, that should be more easily accomplished.
3. Calgary Flames
It's almost offensive the Calgary Flames ever changed from their current look they resurrected from the 1990s.
The Flames' scorching red jersey that features the flaming white letter "C" with flames coming off it outlined in yellow is utter beauty. It stands out boldly on the ice, and there's no mistaking who is playing in the game when the Flames are donning these monuments to perfection.
When it was Lanny McDonald, Al MacInnis and Joe Nieuwendyk wearing these back in the day, they were the ultimate hockey visage until 1995. A team named after fire should look like fire, and the Flames absolutely do in these sweaters.
Now when it's Elias Lindholm and Jacob Markstrom wearing them, it makes us wonder why any player would want to leave Calgary and run the chance of wearing something less than this. Still, if the Flames are going to be fighting for the playoffs, they're going to look awesome doing it at home.
2. Edmonton Oilers
The Oilers returning to the jerseys that brought them five Stanley Cups from 1984 until 1990 was the best move anyone has made in Edmonton in ages.
Every time the Oilers have gone away from the blue jersey with orange and white stripes with the orange and white shoulder yoke, it has been a major misstep. Every time they bring it back is a huge relief and return to normalcy.
The Oilers returned to the blue sweaters at home last season after going with orange between 2017 and 2022. The orange jerseys were cool and designed similarly to the blue ones, but they didn't have the kind of winning history the blue versions have, and the Oilers' modern playoff woes continued.
Not that jerseys make or break games, but just the look of these uniforms should provide more of an edge in the postseason for Edmonton because they're roughly a million percent better than the all-navy blue uniform the team has defaulted to in the past couple of years.
But as great as the Oilers jerseys are, they're not the greatest in the NHL...
1. Montréal Canadiens
History, time and success are just some of the reasons the Montréal Canadiens' home red sweater is the best in the NHL. The aesthetic beauty of the bleu, blanc et rouge CH is unbeatable at any level of hockey.
The only uniforms even remotely close to the Habs' sweaters are the New York Yankees' pinstripes, Dallas Cowboys' home white with silver pants and the Los Angeles Lakers' gold and Forum Blue home jerseys.
History and championships can gain a lot of ground for some designs, but even if the Canadiens hadn't won so many Stanley Cups and weren't a legendary franchise, this look would still be one of the best in the world.
Often imitated, often duplicated, never recreated—the Montréal Canadiens' home reds are untouchable.
Not Ranked: Chicago Blackhawks
All right, let's get into it.
Is the Chicago Blackhawks jersey beautiful? Yes.
Is it iconic? Yes.
Is it an all-time look that will be associated with the NHL forever? Yes.
Is it perhaps one of the best-looking jerseys in the NHL? Of course.
Is it something that should still be worn today? Absolutely not.
The Native American imagery is of a past era and capitalizes on a people who have suffered from having their histories and lives made into iconography without a second thought.
Chicago has made efforts in recent years to give back to Native American communities, and while that's the least the team can do given everything that's happened through United States history, the next move it can make is stop using Native American iconography to cash in upon.
We've seen the NCAA, NFL and MLB find ways to move on from offensive names and imagery to grow up in the modern age, and there's no reason Chicago can't do the same in the NHL.