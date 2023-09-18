WWE Rumors: Triple H's View on LA Knight's Contract; John Cena's GOAT Status; Natalya

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Triple H Says LA Knight is 'My Age'

Kevin Nash's ongoing battle with LA Knight just took another turn, and he may have made Triple H look bad in the process.

Nash again spoke about Knight on his podcast and revealed the contents of a private conversation with Triple H, who apparently expressed frustration with the tenor of contract talks with the rising star.

"I mean, the guy, it took him 29 years to get over, so he's gonna make mistakes along the way," Nash said, "because he wasn't like he had any kind of clear-cut pattern or plans to make it besides he figured he just, The Rock and Steve have been gone long enough that he would just do their s--t. I hear, I see where he's up for a new contract. So I called Triple H. I said, 'What's the deal with this?'

"You know, because early it said that, you know, negotiations are going great and all of a sudden it seemed like there was a hitch. [Triple H] told me, he goes, 'I didn't understand why this kid, and I use that term lightly.' I said, 'What do you mean? He goes, 'Kid. The guy is my age.' I said, 'I don't think he's quite your age.' ' He's pretty damn close.' 'I said, are you more worried about the fact his fan appeal will recede as fast as his hairline is? Is that something you're worried about?'

...

[Triple H] said, 'We're so far apart because the only way I'll sign this guy is on a nostalgia act.' I said, 'You mean like me, like, be on the legends.' He goes, 'Yeah, well he's doing their s--t. I can't give him the same pay as guys that are going out there and doing original s--t."

Of course, we must start out by acknowledging Nash's podcast is regularly tongue-in-cheek. Nash admitted his comments about CM Punk were largely done to drive interest in his podcast, and there's no doubt he's aware of the headlines his initial comments on Knight drew across social media.

It's unclear where the line is in this instance. Nash's initial thoughts on Knight appeared to be genuine, but at some point, this morphed into a worked-shoot podcast feud.

What makes his latest comments interesting is involving Triple H, who is WWE's head of creative and has been booking Knight in a fashion some fans feel is below how over he is with the crowd. It's possible Nash's comments offered actual insight into how Triple H feels, but it's equally likely Nash is doing this all as a rib to generate interest.

If it's the latter, job well done.

John Cena Listed as 'Greatest of All Time' on Internal Roster

While there will forever be debate about the greatest professional wrestler of all time among fans, WWE thinks the matter is settled.

Fightful Select reported Cena is listed as the "greatest of all time" backstage for this week's SmackDown broadcast.

The first SmackDown of the TKO era was a memorable one for WWE, with The Rock's surprise return and Cena's presence driving a massive social media pop. The YouTube video of Rock and Cena's backstage interaction has nearly two million views as of publication.

Cena's in-ring accomplishments make it hard to argue against his GOAT status. He's tied with Ric Flair for the most world championships all time (16) and was the singular star who propped up WWE programming for more than a decade.

Workrate fiends will never give Cena even Mount Rushmore treatment, let alone putting him as the greatest of all time. His move set was never the greatest and his matches during his peak often put him at seemingly insurmountable odds, only for "Super Cena" to consistently overcome.

That said, absence creates appreciation. Cena's become more beloved in recent years during his sporadic appearances than he was at points during his peak.

Natalya Praised for Stepping Up in India

Natalya has only one singles championship across her lengthy WWE career, but her consistent professionalism has long been praised.

She's consistently taken on any role and storyline asked by WWE—even ones that were directly embarrassing to her (and arguably the business as a whole). Maintaining that professionalism and reputation as a safe worker has given her a seemingly endless in-ring career, even as she stays on the lower midcard level of the women's division.

Natalya's do-anything attitude was reportedly on display in India, as she worked against Rhea Ripley and Zoey Stark at the Superstar Spectacle.

Fightful Select reported WWE "higher ups that we heard from put her over heavily for doing so, with one telling us it displayed leadership and helped them out of a bind."