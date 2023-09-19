Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 3: Smartest Matchups to Exploit, Sleeper Plays and More

The Bears have two rushing touchdowns on the season; Herbert didn't deliver either one. They have 45 rushing attempts so far; he has barely accounted for one-third of them (16 carries).

So, the volume isn't great, and neither is what he's made of these opportunities. He has 62 rushing yards, meaning he's averaged fewer than four yards per carry. His 60 receiving yards on four receptions seems fine, but Chicago surely hoped he'd do more with his eight targets. Workload was supposed to be his selling point, but it just hasn't amounted to much, and it's fair to wonder whether his role could shrink to clear the runway for rookie fourth-rounder Roschon Johnson.

