Eagles' Jalen Hurts on A.J. Brown Sideline Exchange: 'Everybody Wants to Make Plays'

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Even the closest quarterback-receiver relationships can have some tense moments from time to time.

And Thursday night, it was Jalen Hurts and A.J. Brown's turn.

Philadelphia's dynamic duo got into a bit of an argument ahead of the start of the fourth quarter during the Philadelphia Eagles' win over the Minnesota Vikings and had to be separated by coach Nick Sirianni.

Hurts didn't reveal too much about the incident, instead choosing to compliment Brown and his competitiveness.

"Everybody wants to make play," Hurts said via the Philadelphia Inquirer's Jeff McLane. "A.J. is no different."

He also added that he doesn't believe the incident will lead to problems between the two in the future.

Eagles center Jason Kelce echoed Hurts' sentiment postgame and chalked the argument up to how high the standards are for this squad.

"You want guys talking," Kelce said, via NBC Sports Philadelphia''s John Clark. "We know we should be playing better than we are."

It remains unclear what exactly caused the blowup on the sideline but it really may just be due to the fact that the Eagles—despite being 2-0—haven't been playing up to the standard that got them to the Super Bowl last season.

It could also be related to the number of targets for Brown, who finished the game with just four receptions for 29 yards. He has yet to find the end zone this season.

Even as he scored three total touchdowns, Hurts didn't look like himself, throwing for just 193 yards and an interception to go along with a 63-yard touchdown bomb to DeVonta Smith.