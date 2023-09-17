Video: Ravens' Odell Beckham Jr. Reps Travis Hunter Shirt, Randy Moss Cleats

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Odell Beckham Jr. is showing love to an all-time great and a potential future star ahead of Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Baltimore Ravens wide receiver was seen warming up with a Travis Hunter shirt and Randy Moss cleats:

Beckham is clearly enjoying Colorado's excellent start to the college football season, as he wore a Deion Sanders shirt ahead of Baltimore's Week 1 game against the Houston Texans.

The Buffaloes improved to 3-0 in the Sanders era with Saturday's dramatic 43-35 double-overtime victory over Colorado State. The Rams built a double-digit deficit in the fourth quarter, but Shedeur Sanders led his team to a comeback victory.

He went 38-of-47 for 348 yards, four touchdowns and one interception and played the starring role during a 98-yard touchdown drive that featured a two-point conversion in the final minutes to force overtime.

He also threw two touchdowns in the overtime periods.

Yet it wasn't all good news for Colorado, as Hunter exited with an injury and was hospitalized, per ESPN.

Sanders told reporters he will likely be sidelined for "a few weeks."

Hunter dominated the first two games for Colorado as a two-way star. He had a head-turning interception to go with 11 catches for 119 yards during the season-opening win over TCU and then posted three catches for 73 yards and four tackles in the following victory over Nebraska.