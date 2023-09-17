X

NFL

    Video: Ravens' Odell Beckham Jr. Reps Travis Hunter Shirt, Randy Moss Cleats

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVSeptember 17, 2023

    BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - SEPTEMBER 10: Odell Beckham Jr. #3 of the Baltimore Ravens warms up prior to the game against the Houston Texans at M&T Bank Stadium on September 10, 2023 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)
    Patrick Smith/Getty Images

    Odell Beckham Jr. is showing love to an all-time great and a potential future star ahead of Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

    The Baltimore Ravens wide receiver was seen warming up with a Travis Hunter shirt and Randy Moss cleats:

    Baltimore Ravens @Ravens

    The Travis Hunter shirt and Randy Moss cleats for @obj. 🔥🔥

    Beckham is clearly enjoying Colorado's excellent start to the college football season, as he wore a Deion Sanders shirt ahead of Baltimore's Week 1 game against the Houston Texans.

    The Buffaloes improved to 3-0 in the Sanders era with Saturday's dramatic 43-35 double-overtime victory over Colorado State. The Rams built a double-digit deficit in the fourth quarter, but Shedeur Sanders led his team to a comeback victory.

    He went 38-of-47 for 348 yards, four touchdowns and one interception and played the starring role during a 98-yard touchdown drive that featured a two-point conversion in the final minutes to force overtime.

    He also threw two touchdowns in the overtime periods.

    Yet it wasn't all good news for Colorado, as Hunter exited with an injury and was hospitalized, per ESPN.

    Sanders told reporters he will likely be sidelined for "a few weeks."

    FOX College Football @CFBONFOX

    "First thing I heard is that he would be out for a few weeks. I heard that for sure."

Coach Prime gives the latest injury news on Travis Hunter ⬇️

    Hunter dominated the first two games for Colorado as a two-way star. He had a head-turning interception to go with 11 catches for 119 yards during the season-opening win over TCU and then posted three catches for 73 yards and four tackles in the following victory over Nebraska.

    Colorado may be without him for challenging games against Oregon and USC, but Beckham is showing his support from afar on Sunday.