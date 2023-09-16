Vanessa Bryant Shares Petition to Save Mural of Kobe, Gianna Near Lakers' Arena

Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Vanessa Bryant shared a Change.org petition to save a mural of Kobe and Gianna Bryant that is currently painted outside Hardcore Fitness in Los Angeles.

Los Angeles-based artist Sloe Motions painted the popular mural outside the building in January 2020 after Kobe and Gianna Bryant were among the nine people who died in a helicopter crash.

Cecilia Moran, the owner of Hardcore Fitness, said the building's owner wants the mural removed so he can sell advertising.

"What he has notified me is, if I don't remove the mural by Dec. 31 he's going to be doing it and I'll have to pay all the costs that involves," Moran told ABC7. "I'm OK with that, because I refuse and I'm going to stand for what I believe. And what I believe is that's not right.

"I don't believe in destroying something that has so much impact on people."