Colorado's Deion Sanders: $1.2M Worth of Blenders Sunglasses Were Sold on Friday

Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

Controversy creates cash, and Deion Sanders is proving it.

Blenders Eyewear, which partnered with the Colorado coach on a line of custom sunglasses, did $1.2 million in sales Friday alone amid comments made by Colorado State coach Jay Norvell.

Norvell went after Sanders' tendency to wear sunglasses and a hat during his Wednesday radio show, adding hype to Saturday's game between the two Colorado schools.

"I don't care if they hear this in Boulder. I told them [ESPN]—I took my hat off, and I took my glasses off. I said, 'When I talk to grown-ups, I take my hat and my glasses off. That's what my mother taught me,'" Norvell said.

Sanders responded by relentlessly trolling Norvell on national media. He handed out sunglasses on ESPN's First Take on Friday and then called out Norvell's comments during an appearance on College Gameday on Saturday.

"When you so right, you have to find something wrong," Sanders said Gameday. "We are so right right now. You got to find something wrong. If you search and go through this, you can't talk about the kids. You can't talk about the coaches. You can't talk about the way we play. You have to come at me personally. You have to find something wrong.

"But guess what? My mama may be a part of the pregame speech today. My mama may be a part of that today. I'm just letting you know."