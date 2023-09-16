Buying or Selling Latest Rumors on Edge to AEW, WWE's New Title Schemes and More

1 of 4

The rumor mill sure makes it sound like Jade Cargill is about to be one of the biggest free agents in recent memory.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select reported that Cargill's AEW is winding down and she will head to WWE soon. Wrestling Observer Live's Bryan Alvarez (h/t Randall Ortman of Cageside Seats) followed up by saying that while it isn't a guarantee, the vibe backstage is that it will be soon enough.

This might just be the easiest "buy" of the week. While it's safe to presume AEW would want to do everything in its power to keep the 31-year-old Superstar, Cargill seems to have every justifiable reason to want to jump.

Cargill simply has WWE written all over her, whether we're talking about in-ring style or that unmatchable charisma and presence. She'd be droves bigger in WWE and a likely main-eventer, especially compared to the creative purgatory she sat in with AEW.

Pitting Cargill in the same squared circle as Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch and others is a no-brainer for all involved, sans AEW, creating one of the most appetizing list of dream matches possible.