Buying or Selling Latest Rumors on Edge to AEW, WWE's New Title Schemes and More

The recent stretch of pro wrestling news and buzz has provided more than enough proof that there is simply no offseason for the rumor mill.
It goes far beyond the simple CM Punk saga which, at least for now, has cooled a bit.
Instead, the rumor mill presents some stunning buzz about Superstars potentially hopping from AEW to WWE and vice versa. Names such as Jade Cargill and Edge sit prominently in that chatter.
Let's also not forget WWE's new merger with UFC, which has kicked off buzz about a variety of different things that could change for the biggest company on the block—including the possibility of even moving weekly shows to new days.
Here's a look at the most noteworthy buzz and advice as to whether fans should buy or sell on each item.
Jade Cargill Headed to WWE?
The rumor mill sure makes it sound like Jade Cargill is about to be one of the biggest free agents in recent memory.
Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select reported that Cargill's AEW is winding down and she will head to WWE soon. Wrestling Observer Live's Bryan Alvarez (h/t Randall Ortman of Cageside Seats) followed up by saying that while it isn't a guarantee, the vibe backstage is that it will be soon enough.
This might just be the easiest "buy" of the week. While it's safe to presume AEW would want to do everything in its power to keep the 31-year-old Superstar, Cargill seems to have every justifiable reason to want to jump.
Cargill simply has WWE written all over her, whether we're talking about in-ring style or that unmatchable charisma and presence. She'd be droves bigger in WWE and a likely main-eventer, especially compared to the creative purgatory she sat in with AEW.
Pitting Cargill in the same squared circle as Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch and others is a no-brainer for all involved, sans AEW, creating one of the most appetizing list of dream matches possible.
Verdict: Buying
WWE willing to move SmackDown?
A WWE merger with UFC was always going to have interesting repercussions.
Could one of those be moving SmackDown off of Friday nights?
According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio (h/t Ortman), WWE is open to moving SmackDown if a new rights deal requires it.
This one is a big "sell" though. SmackDown moved to Friday nights in 2005 and has been an institution ever since. A new company might swoop in and do a rights deal for the show, sure, but it's hard to envision any of them balking at a guaranteed, steady weekly ratings hit in such a drab spot—every week, without fail, for the duration of the contract.
That's what makes pro wrestling broadcast deals so appealing in the first place. There is no offseason or need to throw out re-runs while a new season films.
With Raw on Mondays and NXT in the middle of the week as it is, bank on WWE to keep cruising to that two-decade mark of the show on Friday nights.
Verdict: Selling
WWE Title Revamp Coming?
How about another area the merger could massively impact WWE?
Think, title scenes. According to BWE (h/t Ortman), WWE is considering changes to the company's titles and it specifically mentions words like "weight class" and "trios" as well as suggesting new names.
Something like a trios title wouldn't be all that stunning, considering the presence of those in AEW already. A weight class of sorts to loosely emulate what UFC does might make some sense too the company elects to bring back things like the cruiserweight title.
The thing is, this is an easy buy because the idea was probably on the table already. Roman Reigns still technically has two men's top titles and Seth Rollins has another, for example, so a rework was probably already in the plans.
But if WWE can brand it as something that happened in a sort of solidarity with UFC after the deal, all the better.
Verdict: Buying
Edge to AEW?
The most popular rumor of the last two weeks or so just keeps finding new life.
The Edge-to-AEW train got some more momentum when Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com reported that there was a "belief" Edge had wrestled his last match in WWE and would join the opposition.
But a more recent update to that story reports that Edge has been re-added to the WWE roster, albeit on a "miscellaneous" list, not on the Raw or SmackDown brand.
Frankly though, Edge retiring anywhere but WWE seems like a long shot. It feels like there is zero chance his last match as a pro since his epic return would be a bout against Sheamus on weekly programming.
Of course, AEW would undoubtedly love to have Edge. But his continued presence on WWE's internal roster might suggest he's waiting for a contract, the right creative or potentially even a combination of the two.
Verdict: Selling