Jets' Aaron Rodgers Says Surgery for Torn Achilles Injury 'Went Great' in IG Photo

New York Jets star quarterback Aaron Rodgers has taken the first step on the road to recovery from his torn Achilles.

Rodgers posted a picture of himself on the hospital bed on social media with a caption that said, "Surgery went great yesterday" while thanking the fans as well as his doctors:

The 39-year-old faces a lengthy rehabilitation after suffering the devastating injury in Monday's season opener against the Buffalo Bills. On Wednesday, he seemed to indicate a desire to continue his playing career in his first social media post since the injury, writing, "Please keep me in your thoughts and prayers as I begin the healing process today. The night is darkest before the dawn. And I shall rise yet again."

The Jets seem to be confident in Rodgers' ability to return from his torn Achilles even though he will turn 40 in December.

Head coach Robert Saleh said on Wednesday that he "would be shocked" if the four-time NFL MVP let his legendary career end on such a sour note. Offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett, who has a close relationship with Rodgers, was asked Thursday if he thinks he'll play next year and he responded, "Oh yeah."

For now, the Jets are left to rely on third-year quarterback Zach Wilson, who will be the starter going forward. While the 24-year-old has struggled through his first two years in the NFL, he showed promise by helping lead the Jets to a 22-16 overtime win over the Bills on Monday.