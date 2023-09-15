X

    D'Andre Swift Wows Fans With 181 Total Yards, 1 TD as Jalen Hurts, Eagles Top Vikings

    Francisco RosaSeptember 15, 2023

    PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - SEPTEMBER 14: D'Andre Swift #0 of the Philadelphia Eagles runs with the ball during the first half against the Minnesota Vikings at Lincoln Financial Field on September 14, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)
    Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

    What a homecoming for D'Andre Swift.

    After growing up in Philadelphia, Swift went off for a career night in his Lincoln Financial Field debut with the Philadelphia Eagles in a 34-28 win against the Minnesota Vikings on Thursday night.

    Swift rushed for a career-high 175 yards to go along with a touchdown. He had a tough Vikings defense on their heels all night long as they couldn't contain the former Detroit Lion.

    Running behind that dominant offensive line has Swift looking much more like the star everyone expected him to be when he came out of the University of Georgia a few years back.

    Now, the fourth and seventh-rounder that Eagles general manager Howie Roseman gave up for Swift this past offseason looks like an absolute bargain and could be the key move the organization was looking for to get another Super Bowl.

    It still wasn't the best version of the Eagles on Thursday night as they looked rough at several moments throughout the matchup. But the unleashing of Swift may be exactly what they need as they continue to evolve.

    NFL fans had no shortage of praise for the hometown kid as he lit up the primetime stage.

    NFL @NFL

    TD <a href="https://twitter.com/Eagles?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Eagles</a>! What a night for <a href="https://twitter.com/DAndreSwift?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@DAndreSwift</a> 😯<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MINvsPHI?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MINvsPHI</a> on Prime Video<br>Also available on <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFLPlus?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFLPlus</a> <a href="https://t.co/eMkDgB1MP1">https://t.co/eMkDgB1MP1</a> <a href="https://t.co/8BHi5vrnha">pic.twitter.com/8BHi5vrnha</a>

    LeSean Shady Mccoy @CutonDime25

    <a href="https://twitter.com/DAndreSwift?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@DAndreSwift</a> is like that like that great game bro … finished that thing <a href="https://t.co/Cjj6XmRH8d">https://t.co/Cjj6XmRH8d</a>

    Max Preston @MaxPrestonTV

    Don't know how you can watch D'Andre Swift tonight and not believe he should be the clear starter for the Eagles. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MINvsPHI?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MINvsPHI</a>

    Michael F. Florio @MichaelFFlorio

    D'Andre Swift has turned 18 carries into 107 yards. Last week Kenneth Gainwell turned 14 carries into 54 yards<br><br>Can't say with confidence they'll lean on Swift all year, but can say he is their most talented back

    Josh Tolentino @JCTSports

    Welcome back to Philadelphia, D'Andre Swift

    Jeff McLane @Jeff_McLane

    D'Andre Swift can be a bell cow. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Eagles?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Eagles</a>

    Kendall Beck @KBeckEagles

    D'Andre Swift is RB1 — he has been phenomenal tonight.

    Kendall Beck @KBeckEagles

    D'Andre Swift behind this offensive line is an absolute cheat code.

    Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod 🇸🇴 @big_business_

    How did the league let the Eagles get D'Andre Swift

    SportsCenter @SportsCenter

    D'Andre Swift has the most rushing yards in game by an Eagle since LeSean McCoy in 2013 🔥🦅 <a href="https://t.co/6WEPr3PI6c">pic.twitter.com/6WEPr3PI6c</a>

    Word On The Birds @WordOnTheBirds

    The Eagles really got D'Andre Swift for a 4th and 7th round pick. <a href="https://t.co/FieuGusKxk">pic.twitter.com/FieuGusKxk</a>

    Additionally, Jalen Hurts got his fair share of credit in the win as well.

    Now, while he—much like the rest of the team—still looks far from his best, Hurts finished with three total touchdowns on the night, including an incredible pass to DeVonta Smith in the third quarter that helped the Eagles really pull away.

    Hurts ended the game with 193 passing yards, a touchdown and an interception. He also had 35 yards and two more scores on the ground.

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    JALEN HURTS TO DEVONTA SMITH FOR THE 61-YARD SCORE 🚀 <br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/NFL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NFL</a>) <br> <a href="https://t.co/o8KkNufIN4">pic.twitter.com/o8KkNufIN4</a>

    Philadelphia Eagles @Eagles

    Sneaky, sneaky 😏<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MINvsPHI?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MINvsPHI</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FlyEaglesFly?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FlyEaglesFly</a> <a href="https://t.co/qj2poaMPWg">pic.twitter.com/qj2poaMPWg</a>

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    This was a 63-yard TD pass from Jalen Hurts 😮 <a href="https://t.co/2LWzr8ZaYz">pic.twitter.com/2LWzr8ZaYz</a>

    ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo

    Jalen Hurts now has 28 career Rush TD, tied for the most through a QB's first 50 career games in NFL history. <br> <br>It also marks his 9th career game with multiple Rush TD, more than twice as many as any other QB through 50 career games since at least 1950. <br><br>Tonight is his 47th… <a href="https://t.co/BBXr0gQt5T">pic.twitter.com/BBXr0gQt5T</a>

    ESPN Fantasy Sports @ESPNFantasy

    Jalen Hurts managers tonight 😏 <a href="https://t.co/KnhcrZMzye">pic.twitter.com/KnhcrZMzye</a>

    Brandon Lee Gowton @BrandonGowton

    Kudos to Jalen Hurts for hanging tough in the pocket and taking a shot to deliver a deep TD ball in stride to DeVonta Smith.<br><br>Encouraging to see after a bad start. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Eagles?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Eagles</a> lead Vikings, 27 to 7.

    Philadelphia Eagles @Eagles

    Sneaky, sneaky 😏<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MINvsPHI?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MINvsPHI</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FlyEaglesFly?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FlyEaglesFly</a> <a href="https://t.co/qj2poaMPWg">pic.twitter.com/qj2poaMPWg</a>

    NFL @NFL

    .<a href="https://twitter.com/Eagles?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Eagles</a> punch it in again! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MINvsPHI?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MINvsPHI</a> on Prime Video<br>Also available on <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFLPlus?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFLPlus</a> <a href="https://t.co/eMkDgB2kEz">https://t.co/eMkDgB2kEz</a> <a href="https://t.co/RncOj24jdR">pic.twitter.com/RncOj24jdR</a>

    Next up for Hurts, Swift and Philadelphia is a trip down to Tampa to take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who also beat the Vikings in Week 1.