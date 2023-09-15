D'Andre Swift Wows Fans With 181 Total Yards, 1 TD as Jalen Hurts, Eagles Top Vikings

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

What a homecoming for D'Andre Swift.

After growing up in Philadelphia, Swift went off for a career night in his Lincoln Financial Field debut with the Philadelphia Eagles in a 34-28 win against the Minnesota Vikings on Thursday night.

Swift rushed for a career-high 175 yards to go along with a touchdown. He had a tough Vikings defense on their heels all night long as they couldn't contain the former Detroit Lion.

Running behind that dominant offensive line has Swift looking much more like the star everyone expected him to be when he came out of the University of Georgia a few years back.

Now, the fourth and seventh-rounder that Eagles general manager Howie Roseman gave up for Swift this past offseason looks like an absolute bargain and could be the key move the organization was looking for to get another Super Bowl.

It still wasn't the best version of the Eagles on Thursday night as they looked rough at several moments throughout the matchup. But the unleashing of Swift may be exactly what they need as they continue to evolve.

NFL fans had no shortage of praise for the hometown kid as he lit up the primetime stage.

Additionally, Jalen Hurts got his fair share of credit in the win as well.

Now, while he—much like the rest of the team—still looks far from his best, Hurts finished with three total touchdowns on the night, including an incredible pass to DeVonta Smith in the third quarter that helped the Eagles really pull away.

Hurts ended the game with 193 passing yards, a touchdown and an interception. He also had 35 yards and two more scores on the ground.