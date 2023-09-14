ESPN: 76ers 'Shown No Inclination to' Trade Tyrese Maxey amid Lillard, Harden Rumors

Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

The Philadelphia 76ers reportedly aren't interested in trading Tyrese Maxey this offseason amid rumors involving Damian Lillard and James Harden.

ESPN front office insider Bobby Marks reported Thursday that the only way the Portland Trail Blazers would engage the 76ers on a deal for Lillard is if Maxey were to be involved in any transaction.

Philadelphia "has shown no inclination to move its young guard," Marks added.

The rumors involving Lillard come after Harden requested a trade away from Philadelphia earlier this offseason. Harden has yet to be traded with training camp just a few weeks away.

ESPN's Ramona Shelburne reported in June that the 76ers had no plans to extend Maxey's contract this summer. However, she added that the guard "is still seen as a big part of their future" and that "delaying an extension for Maxey gives Philadelphia an opportunity to preserve significant cap space next summer."

Maxey has emerged as a significant contributor for the Sixers over the last two seasons and is coming off the best year of his career in 2022-23 having averaged 20.3 points, 2.9 rebounds and 3.5 assists in 60 games while shooting 48.1 percent from the floor and 43.4 percent from deep.

It's no surprise the 76ers aren't willing to lose the 22-year-old, especially with Lillard continuing to angle for a move to the Miami Heat, his reported preferred destination.

Aaron Fentress of The Oregonian reported earlier this week that while Lillard "would show up to his new team, do his job and play to the best of his abilities" if moved to a team other than the Heat, he would still desire a move to Miami and his trade demand "would still exist."