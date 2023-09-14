Building LeBron James' Actual Dream Team USA Roster

1 of 7

Starter: Stephen Curry

Curry has somehow never played in the Olympics, a streak that's been long overdue to end.

James and Curry obviously have history together, meeting in the NBA Finals for four straight years from 2015-2018 and serving as the primary faces of the league together over this time.

Despite their brief time as rivals, James has a tremendous amount of respect for the 35-year-old Warriors star and has always been complimentary about his talent.

The on-court fit is obvious, as there's a mutually beneficial relationship between Curry's floor-spacing and James' passing.

Reserve: Kyrie Irving

James and Irving have seemingly been itching to play together again for years now, with the Los Angeles Lakers star going on record to voice his displeasure that his team wasn't able to trade for his former teammate at the deadline.

No player on this Olympic roster has won more NBA playoff games alongside James, as the two are still the only teammates in history to each score 40 points or more in a Finals game.

While Irving, 31, may have (predictably) failed to get James on the Dallas Mavericks this summer, the two could reunite once again in 2024.

Reserve: Damian Lillard

James made some waves in 2018 when telling reporters, "Give me Damian Lillard. I'll show you how appreciated he'll be."

Now, he has his chance.

While we wait to see where the 33-year-old ends up in the NBA this season, adding him to Team USA as a third point guard is a no-brainer for James.