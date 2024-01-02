Sedrick Van Pran NFL Draft 2024: Scouting Report for Georgia IOL

Peter Joneleit/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

HEIGHT: 6'4"

WEIGHT: 310

HAND:

ARM:

WINGSPAN:

40-YARD DASH:

3-CONE:

SHUTTLE:

VERTICAL:

BROAD:

POSITIVES

— Strapping, squatty and thick build with good natural leverage and play strength.

— Skilled run-blocker who is stout at the point of attack with a good understanding of how to negotiate and secure the first level on combo blocks before timely releasing on his climbs.

— Solid initial quickness and burst allows him to reach shades and line up close proximity targets on pulls and climbs.

— Does a nice job working under and inside defenders to create lift before using torque to get them off-balance and pinned.

— Brings a finisher's mentality with the strain and effort to set a physical tone and wear on his opponent over the course of a game.

— Flashes quick, accurate independent hands to disrupt the timing of head-up and tightly aligned rushers.

NEGATIVES

— Middling body control and lateral quickness leaves him a tick late and behind when he has to slide, mirror and/or recover from compromising positions.

— Needs to tighten up hand placement to protect his frame and prevent getting stacked, pressed and push-pulled off blocks.

— Inconsistent anchor due to not playing long, letting the bull rush get into his chest and soften up his edges.

2023 STATISTICS

— 13 starts at center

— Second-team All-American (AP)

— SEC Jacobs Blocking Trophy winner

NOTES

— Born Oct. 23, 2001

— 4-star recruit in the 2020 class, per 247Sports

— Competed in track and field at Warren Easton High School in New Orleans in the shot put, discus and javelin, with his best event being the shot put

— 43 career starts at center

— Renowned leader inside the Georgia program

— Accepted his invite to the Senior Bowl

OVERALL

Sedrick Van Pran is a three-year starting center in Georgia's balanced (52-48 run-pass split), zone-based run scheme centered around inside zone, pin-pull and split-flow variations. Van Pran has a squatty, sawed-off and thick build with good natural leverage and play strength.

Van Pran is a skilled run-blocker who is stout at the point of attack. He has solid quickness and burst to negotiate and secure rush lanes on combo blocks and a firm grasp of how to work under, create lift and torque defenders out of position. He reads his keys well on climbs, timely releasing on the right angle of departure to line up close proximity targets.

Van Pran brings a finisher's mentality with the strain and effort to set a physical tone and wear on his opponent over the course of a game. However, his middling body control and change-of-direction skills leave him behind when he has to slide, mirror and recover from compromising positions, and his wide hand placement leaves his chest vulnerable to giving up quick control, stacked and push-pulled off blocks.

In pass protection, Van Pran provides a sturdy presence when he can get his hands inside to clench tightly aligned rushers, flashing effective independent hands to disrupt their timing to win quickly. He is best with guard help, where he can utilize his frame and strength to plug the "A" gap, but he will struggle away from help when having to mirror against wider rush alignments, spinners and late-loopers.

Overall, Van Pran is an experienced, battle-tested leader with the play strength, demeanor and skill as a run-blocker to earn a backup role right away. He can compete for a starting job early in his career in a downhill run scheme with a heavy play-action/RPO-centered pass game that will allow him to play aggressive and physical.

GRADE: 7.0 (High-Level Backup/Potential Starter — 3rd Round)

OVERALL RANK: 75

POSITION RANK: IOL11

PRO COMPARISON: Russell Bodine