JuJu Smith-Schuster, Patriots Who Must Play More Snaps in Week 2 vs. Dolphins

Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

The New England Patriots will not win many games if their No. 1 wide receiver plays just over half of the offensive snaps in a single game.

JuJu Smith-Schuster played 54 percent of the team's snaps against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Kendrick Bourne and rookie Kayshon Boutte earned more snaps than him and four players earned more receiving yards.

Smith-Schuster needs to be far more productive if the Patriots want any chance of competing with the Miami Dolphins in Week 2.

The Patriots have to hit the Dolphins secondary from every angle possible to potentially keep pace with Tua Tagovailoa, Tyreek Hill and a Miami offense that produced 36 points and 536 total yards in Week 1.