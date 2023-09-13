Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 2: Making the Call on Fantasy Football Fringe Starters

0 of 6

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Fantasy football managers rarely have easy calls to make on the start-or-sit front.



That's as true in Week 2 as it will be in any point of the 2023 NFL season, since the stats at our disposal only come from a one-game sample.



How can you know for sure which ones are legitimate and which are mirages? Unfortunately, you never really can, but you better believe we'll try to sort them out with some educated guesses and go-with-your-gut hunches. More specifically, we'll offer a Week 2 start and sit recommendation at each of the three marquee positions.

