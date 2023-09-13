Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 2: Making the Call on Fantasy Football Fringe Starters

Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 2: Making the Call on Fantasy Football Fringe StartersSeptember 13, 2023
Fantasy football managers rarely have easy calls to make on the start-or-sit front.
That's as true in Week 2 as it will be in any point of the 2023 NFL season, since the stats at our disposal only come from a one-game sample.
How can you know for sure which ones are legitimate and which are mirages? Unfortunately, you never really can, but you better believe we'll try to sort them out with some educated guesses and go-with-your-gut hunches. More specifically, we'll offer a Week 2 start and sit recommendation at each of the three marquee positions.
Start: Jared Goff, QB, Detroit Lions (vs. Seattle Seahawks)
Goff kept things simple while steering the Lions past the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs. He followed the coaching adage of taking what the defense gives you and completed 22-of-35 passes for 253 yards and a score.
Those are solid stats, but he can do more. He should have plenty of chances to show that against a Seahawks defense that surrendered 30 points and 334 passing yards against the Cooper Kupp-less Los Angeles Rams.
Sit: Dak Prescott, QB, Dallas Cowboys (vs. New York Jets)
Based on score alone, you might think Dallas could do no wrong in its 40-0 drubbing of the New York Giants, but the Cowboys' aerial attack was entirely forgettable in that contest. Prescott went a ho-hum 13-of-24 for 143 yards and zero touchdowns.
Now, he's about to lock horns with a Jets' defense that just made Josh Allen's 2023 debut a nightmare (five sacks, three interceptions and a lost fumble). Stay away from Prescott if you have a suitable replacement on your roster.
Start: Kenneth Walker III, RB, Seattle Seahawks (at Detroit Lions)
Walker showed last season what kind of fantasy asset he can be, tallying 1,050 rushing yards and nine scores in 15 contests. He obviously didn't have nearly the same impact in Week 1, when his 16 touches yielded just 67 yards and zero scores.
It's OK to be bummed out about that performance, but don't let it warp your view of Walker's fantasy potential. His 15-game sample last season feels far more reliable than his effort in a game in which Seattle's offense effectively flatlined. If he disappoints again in Week 2, you could maybe start eyeballing the panic button, but it's too early to worry about the talented 22-year-old.
Sit: Dalvin Cook, RB, New York Jets (at Dallas Cowboys)
While Aaron Rodgers' season-ending Achilles tear was obviously the biggest storyline to come out of New York's opener, that wasn't the only fantasy-relevant event of the night. Breece Hall took a sizable step toward reclaiming control of this backfield. While Cook got more touches (16 to 11), Hall made far better use of his opportunities (147 scrimmage yards to Cook's 59).
The Jets may have simply slow-played Hall in his first game back from a torn ACL, but his performance could already force them to rethink things. Throw in the fact Dallas' defense (the only one to pitch a Week 1 shutout) can key on this running game with Rodgers out of the picture and Zach Wilson back under center, and there are myriad reasons to fade Cook.
Start: Brandon Aiyuk, WR, San Francisco 49ers (at Los Angeles Rams)
There are theoretical reasons to worry about Aiyuk in Week 2, like San Francisco's plethora of playmakers and L.A.'s surprisingly stingy performance against Seattle in the opener. However, the 49ers had all of their playmakers on the field Sunday and faced a talented Pittsburgh Steelers defense, and Aiyuk still went off with eight catches (on eight targets) for 129 yards and two touchdowns.
Maybe this Rams' defense is better than expected. Or maybe it isn't. We're not sure that matters, since Aiyuk has loads of talent, clear trust from quarterback Brock Purdy and an expert playcaller in head coach Kyle Shanahan.
Sit: George Pickens, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers (vs. Cleveland Browns)
You all saw what this Browns defense just did to the Bengals offense, right? Sure, weather conditions weren't ideal, but they weren't the only reason Joe Burrow managed a woeful 82 yards on 31 pass attempts.
Cleveland's defense has disruptive pass-rushers up front and lockdown corners on the back end, the latter of whom can pay extra attention to Pickens with Diontae Johnson sidelined "a few weeks" by a hamstring injury. Don't automatically assume Pittsburgh's offense bounces back from a disastrous Week 1 effort, and even if it does, don't assume Pickens would be the primary beneficiary.