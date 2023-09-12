Devin Booker Responds to Kyle Kuzma: I'll Be Role Player for USA at 2024 Olympics

G Fiume/Getty Images

Devin Booker is ready to be a role player for his country.

Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma suggested Team USA will need some of its stars to accept a smaller role in the 2024 Olympics if it is going to win a gold medal, and the Phoenix Suns guard volunteered for the position:

Booker is anything but a role player for the Suns and averaged 27.8 points, 5.5 assists, 4.5 rebounds and 1.0 steals per game while shooting 49.4 percent from the field and 35.1 percent from three-point range last season.

Yet Team USA may be loaded with plenty of other superstars.

After all, Shams Charania and Joe Vardon of The Athletic reported LeBron James wants to play in one more Olympics and has started recruiting players such as Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, Jayson Tatum, Anthony Davis and Draymond Green.

That would be quite the assembly of talent for the Americans, who will be looking to bounce back from their fourth-place finish at the World Cup.

The World Cup team received strong play from Anthony Edwards, Mikal Bridges and others, but it was missing some of the star power that past Olympic teams often feature.

Star power wouldn't be an issue if someone like Booker was playing a role player position. Even with plenty of talent from teams across the world, the Americans would surely be the gold-medal favorites if James, Curry, Durant and other stars all took the court.

The United States will be going for its fifth consecutive Olympic gold medal. Booker, Durant and Green were on the most recent team to take home the gold in Tokyo, while James was a member of the 2008 and 2012 squads.