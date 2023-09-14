Fantasy Football Week 2: Updated Trade Value for Top 100 Players

Fantasy Football Week 2: Updated Trade Value for Top 100 PlayersSeptember 14, 2023
Week 1 of the NFL season went exactly as fantasy football players envisioned.
Mac Jones, Jordan Love and Anthony Richardson each outscored Patrick Mahomes, Jalen Hurts, Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson. Everybody knows Puka Nacua's name now, while Tee Higgins posted a goose egg. The top two tight ends at the position, Travis Kelce and Mark Andrews, didn't even play. Tyler Allgeier reminded everyone that Bijan Robinson wasn't the only running back in Atlanta.
OK, so there were a LOT of surprises. But hey—that's fantasy football.
Generally speaking, you don't want to drastically change how you value players one week into the season. But with injuries and surprising performances littered throughout the NFL, you might need to recalibrate your roster. And that's where the trade value chart comes into play.
As always, the chart values players based on PPR scoring. Players not listed below have a trade value of one. Make sure you take into account your specific league rules and roster configurations before making a deal. And of course, may the fantasy points be with you!
Trade Value: 15
1. Christian McCaffrey, RB, San Francisco 49ers
2. Austin Ekeler, RB, Los Angeles Chargers
3. Justin Jefferson, WR, Minnesota Vikings
4. Tyreek Hill, WR, Miami Dolphins
Trade Value: 14
5. Saquon Barkley, RB, New York Giants
6. Josh Jacobs, RB, Las Vegas Raiders
7. Derrick Henry, RB, Tennessee Titans
8. Nick Chubb, RB, Cleveland Browns
9. Tony Pollard, RB, Dallas Cowboys
Trade Value: 13
10. Ja'Marr Chase, WR, Cincinnati Bengals
11. Stefon Diggs, WR, Buffalo Bills
12. Travis Kelce, TE, Kansas City Chiefs
Trade Value: 12
13. Travis Etienne Jr., RB, Jacksonville Jaguars
14. Najee Harris, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers
15. A.J. Brown, WR, Philadelphia Eagles
16. CeeDee Lamb, WR, Dallas Cowboys
17. Davante Adams, WR, Las Vegas Raiders
Trade Value: 11
18. Kenneth Walker III, RB, Seattle Seahawks
19. Aaron Jones, RB, Green Bay Packers
20. Mark Andrews, TE, Baltimore Ravens
Trade Value: 10
21. Jaylen Waddle, WR, Miami Dolphins
22. Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR, Detroit Lions
23. DeVonta Smith, WR, Philadelphia Eagles
24. Garrett Wilson, WR, New York Jets
25. DK Metcalf, WR, Seattle Seahawks
Trade Value: 9
26. Bijan Robinson, RB, Atlanta Falcons
27. Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Detroit Lions
28. Calvin Ridley, WR, Jacksonville Jaguars
29. Chris Olave, WR, New Orleans Saints
30. Deebo Samuel, WR, San Francisco 49ers
31. Tee Higgins, WR, Cincinnati Bengals
Trade Value: 8
32. T.J. Hockenson, TE, Minnesota Vikings
33. Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City Chiefs
34. Josh Allen, QB, Buffalo Bills
35. Jalen Hurts, QB, Philadelphia Eagles
Trade Value: 7
36. Joe Mixon, RB, Cincinnati Bengals
37. Miles Sanders, RB, Carolina Panthers
38. Alexander Mattison, RB, Minnesota Vikings
39. Brian Robinson Jr., RB, Washington Commanders
40. Dameon Pierce, RB, Houston Texans
41. Amari Cooper, WR, Cleveland Browns
42. Brandon Aiyuk, WR, San Francisco 49ers
43. Terry McLaurin, WR, Washington Commanders
44. Michael Pittman Jr., WR, Indianapolis Colts
45. D.J. Moore, WR, Chicago Bears
46. Mike Evans, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
47. Keenan Allen, WR, Los Angeles Chargers
48. Drake London, WR, Atlanta Falcons
Trade Value: 6
49. Justin Fields, QB, Chicago Bears
50. Lamar Jackson, QB, Baltimore Ravens
51. Khalil Herbert, RB, Chicago Bears
52. Rachaad White, RB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
53. James Conner, RB, Arizona Cardinals
54. Breece Hall, RB, New York Jets
55. David Montgomery, RB, Detroit Lions
56. Christian Watson, WR, Green Bay Packers
57. DeAndre Hopkins, WR, Tennessee Titans
58. Mike Williams, WR, Los Angeles Chargers
59. Jerry Jeudy, WR, Denver Broncos
Trade Value: 5
60. Darren Waller, TE, New York Giants
61. Kyle Pitts, TE, Atlanta Falcons
62. George Kittle, TE, San Francisco 49ers
63. Dallas Goedert, TE, Philadelphia Eagles
64. Justin Herbert, QB, Los Angeles Chargers
65. Joe Burrow, QB, Cincinnati Bengals
66. Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Miami Dolphins
67. Trevor Lawrence, QB, Jacksonville Jaguars
Trade Value: 4
68. Rhamondre Stevenson, RB, New England Patriots
69. Tyler Allgeier, RB, Atlanta Falcons
70. Isiah Pacheco, RB, Kansas City Chiefs
71. James Cook, RB, Buffalo Bills
72. Javonte Williams, RB, Denver Broncos
73. Dalvin Cook, RB, New York Jets
Trade Value: 3
74. Chris Godwin, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
75. George Pickens, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers
76. Brandin Cooks, WR, Dallas Cowboys
77. David Njoku, TE, Cleveland Browns
78. Pat Freiermuth, TE, Pittsburgh Steelers
79. Cole Kmet, TE, Chicago Bears
80. Evan Engram, TE, Jacksonville Jaguars
81. Cam Akers, RB, Los Angeles Rams
82. Jerick McKinnon, RB, Kansas City Chiefs
83. Jamaal Williams, RB, New Orleans Saints
84. A.J. Dillon, RB, Green Bay Packers
85. Kenneth Gainwell, RB, Philadelphia Eagles
86. D'Andre Swift, RB, Philadelphia Eagles
87. Justice Hill, RB, Baltimore Ravens
Trade Value: 2
88. Kirk Cousins, QB, Minnesota Vikings
89. Dak Prescott, QB, Dallas Cowboys
90. Deshaun Watson, QB, Cleveland Browns
91. Christian Kirk, WR, Jacksonville Jaguars
92. Marquise Brown, WR, Arizona Cardinals
93. Jahan Dotson, WR, Washington Commanders
94. Zay Flowers, WR, Baltimore Ravens
95. Jordan Addison, WR, Minnesota Vikings
96. Nico Collins, WR, Houston Texans
97. Tutu Atwell, WR, Los Angeles Rams
98. Alvin Kamara, RB, New Orleans Saints
99. Cooper Kupp, WR, Los Angeles Rams
100. Jonathan Taylor, RB, Indianapolis Colts
Analysis
Let's breeze through some questions you might be having after some major surprises in Week 1 as they pertain to trade value for notable players:
Should fantasy players sell low on quarterbacks like Mahomes, Allen and Hurts after disappointing Week 1 performances?
No, of course not. But the temptation is understandable.
Mahomes has a rough group of receivers, though he'll also get Kelce back at some point and, more importantly, he's a two-time MVP and two-time champion who played awesome in Week 1 despite the loss (and all the drops).
He'll be fine. The Chiefs will determine which players they can trust at receiver and potentially add some veterans before the trade deadline. He's still the top player at the position.
Allen's turnovers remain an issue, but it's a bigger concern for the Bills than it is for fantasy players. He'll continue to produce a ton of yards in the air and ground. Don't be concerned.
Hurts may not get into the end zone 13 times as a runner like he did last year, but he'll also likely take another step as a passer. Don't take a Week 1 matchup in bad weather against both a tough defense and a tactical mastermind in Bill Belichick—who had an entire summer to game-plan for the Eagles—too seriously. He'll be fine.
Higgins is going to actually catch passes this season, right?
Yes, of course he will. Again, poor weather conditions played a part, and the entire Bengals' offense was off kilter. Take solace in his eight targets, just one behind Chase. He's going to be plenty involved in this offense. Burrow's health status is a minor concern, but Higgins will produce.
Sell high on Atwell and Nacua?
If you already had them rostered, sure. But most fantasy players are going to want to see both of them replicate their Week 1 success before getting too excited.
Still, Kupp going on injured reserve guarantees that the pair are likely to see a larger target share for at least three more games. For now, you may want to ride out any production you get from them and try to sell high closer to Kupp's return.
Were Robinson and Gibbs Overhyped?
Robinson certainly wasn't. His Week 1 performance—10 rushes for 56 yards and six catches for 27 yards and a score—wouldn't have been concerning in the least had Allgeier not posted 18 total touches for 94 yards and two scores.
The Falcons confirmed that Allgeier would remain an important part of the offense, even if Robinson is clearly the more talented player. Atlanta has a lot of mouths to feed on offense, so Robinson may struggle to produce RB1 numbers.
But he's still going to eat. He's really, really good:
Gibbs is a tricker evaluation at this point. Montgomery seeing 21 carries for 74 yards and a score while Gibbs only carried the ball seven times for 42 yards—adding two catches for 18 yards on just two targets—is more concerning.
Granted, the Lions handled the position similarly last season with Williams and Swift. The feeling heading into the season, however, was Detroit would place a greater emphasis on manufacturing touches for the No. 12 overall pick.
Graham Barfield @GrahamBarfield
It's almost like Jahmyr Gibbs was a rookie playing in his first game. Almost. <br><br>Guarantee Lions backfield won't be a 75/25 split all year<br><br>That said, Gibbs was not a volume runner in college. Not his game. Lack of goal-line work will continue to be my only concern in his profile.
It's probably too early to lose hope in that regard. If anything, he's an intriguing buy-low option at the moment. But it's likely the Lions are going to lean heavily on Montgomery between the tackles, likely keeping Gibbs out of the RB1 conversation. Still, his receiving ability leaves him with more upside in PPR formats.