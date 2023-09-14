Fantasy Football Week 2: Updated Trade Value for Top 100 Players

AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki

Week 1 of the NFL season went exactly as fantasy football players envisioned.

Mac Jones, Jordan Love and Anthony Richardson each outscored Patrick Mahomes, Jalen Hurts, Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson. Everybody knows Puka Nacua's name now, while Tee Higgins posted a goose egg. The top two tight ends at the position, Travis Kelce and Mark Andrews, didn't even play. Tyler Allgeier reminded everyone that Bijan Robinson wasn't the only running back in Atlanta.

OK, so there were a LOT of surprises. But hey—that's fantasy football.

Generally speaking, you don't want to drastically change how you value players one week into the season. But with injuries and surprising performances littered throughout the NFL, you might need to recalibrate your roster. And that's where the trade value chart comes into play.

As always, the chart values players based on PPR scoring. Players not listed below have a trade value of one. Make sure you take into account your specific league rules and roster configurations before making a deal. And of course, may the fantasy points be with you!

Trade Value: 15

1. Christian McCaffrey, RB, San Francisco 49ers

2. Austin Ekeler, RB, Los Angeles Chargers

3. Justin Jefferson, WR, Minnesota Vikings

4. Tyreek Hill, WR, Miami Dolphins

Trade Value: 14

5. Saquon Barkley, RB, New York Giants

6. Josh Jacobs, RB, Las Vegas Raiders

7. Derrick Henry, RB, Tennessee Titans

8. Nick Chubb, RB, Cleveland Browns

9. Tony Pollard, RB, Dallas Cowboys

Trade Value: 13

10. Ja'Marr Chase, WR, Cincinnati Bengals

11. Stefon Diggs, WR, Buffalo Bills

12. Travis Kelce, TE, Kansas City Chiefs

Trade Value: 12

13. Travis Etienne Jr., RB, Jacksonville Jaguars

14. Najee Harris, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers

15. A.J. Brown, WR, Philadelphia Eagles

16. CeeDee Lamb, WR, Dallas Cowboys

17. Davante Adams, WR, Las Vegas Raiders

Trade Value: 11

18. Kenneth Walker III, RB, Seattle Seahawks

19. Aaron Jones, RB, Green Bay Packers

20. Mark Andrews, TE, Baltimore Ravens

Trade Value: 10

21. Jaylen Waddle, WR, Miami Dolphins

22. Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR, Detroit Lions

23. DeVonta Smith, WR, Philadelphia Eagles

24. Garrett Wilson, WR, New York Jets

25. DK Metcalf, WR, Seattle Seahawks

Trade Value: 9

26. Bijan Robinson, RB, Atlanta Falcons

27. Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Detroit Lions

28. Calvin Ridley, WR, Jacksonville Jaguars

29. Chris Olave, WR, New Orleans Saints

30. Deebo Samuel, WR, San Francisco 49ers

31. Tee Higgins, WR, Cincinnati Bengals

Trade Value: 8

32. T.J. Hockenson, TE, Minnesota Vikings

33. Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City Chiefs

34. Josh Allen, QB, Buffalo Bills

35. Jalen Hurts, QB, Philadelphia Eagles

Trade Value: 7

36. Joe Mixon, RB, Cincinnati Bengals

37. Miles Sanders, RB, Carolina Panthers

38. Alexander Mattison, RB, Minnesota Vikings

39. Brian Robinson Jr., RB, Washington Commanders

40. Dameon Pierce, RB, Houston Texans

41. Amari Cooper, WR, Cleveland Browns

42. Brandon Aiyuk, WR, San Francisco 49ers

43. Terry McLaurin, WR, Washington Commanders

44. Michael Pittman Jr., WR, Indianapolis Colts

45. D.J. Moore, WR, Chicago Bears

46. Mike Evans, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

47. Keenan Allen, WR, Los Angeles Chargers

48. Drake London, WR, Atlanta Falcons

Trade Value: 6

49. Justin Fields, QB, Chicago Bears

50. Lamar Jackson, QB, Baltimore Ravens

51. Khalil Herbert, RB, Chicago Bears

52. Rachaad White, RB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

53. James Conner, RB, Arizona Cardinals

54. Breece Hall, RB, New York Jets

55. David Montgomery, RB, Detroit Lions

56. Christian Watson, WR, Green Bay Packers

57. DeAndre Hopkins, WR, Tennessee Titans

58. Mike Williams, WR, Los Angeles Chargers

59. Jerry Jeudy, WR, Denver Broncos

Trade Value: 5

60. Darren Waller, TE, New York Giants

61. Kyle Pitts, TE, Atlanta Falcons

62. George Kittle, TE, San Francisco 49ers

63. Dallas Goedert, TE, Philadelphia Eagles

64. Justin Herbert, QB, Los Angeles Chargers

65. Joe Burrow, QB, Cincinnati Bengals

66. Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Miami Dolphins

67. Trevor Lawrence, QB, Jacksonville Jaguars

Trade Value: 4

68. Rhamondre Stevenson, RB, New England Patriots

69. Tyler Allgeier, RB, Atlanta Falcons

70. Isiah Pacheco, RB, Kansas City Chiefs

71. James Cook, RB, Buffalo Bills

72. Javonte Williams, RB, Denver Broncos

73. Dalvin Cook, RB, New York Jets

Trade Value: 3

74. Chris Godwin, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

75. George Pickens, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers

76. Brandin Cooks, WR, Dallas Cowboys

77. David Njoku, TE, Cleveland Browns

78. Pat Freiermuth, TE, Pittsburgh Steelers

79. Cole Kmet, TE, Chicago Bears

80. Evan Engram, TE, Jacksonville Jaguars

81. Cam Akers, RB, Los Angeles Rams

82. Jerick McKinnon, RB, Kansas City Chiefs

83. Jamaal Williams, RB, New Orleans Saints

84. A.J. Dillon, RB, Green Bay Packers

85. Kenneth Gainwell, RB, Philadelphia Eagles

86. D'Andre Swift, RB, Philadelphia Eagles

87. Justice Hill, RB, Baltimore Ravens

Trade Value: 2

88. Kirk Cousins, QB, Minnesota Vikings

89. Dak Prescott, QB, Dallas Cowboys

90. Deshaun Watson, QB, Cleveland Browns

91. Christian Kirk, WR, Jacksonville Jaguars

92. Marquise Brown, WR, Arizona Cardinals

93. Jahan Dotson, WR, Washington Commanders

94. Zay Flowers, WR, Baltimore Ravens

95. Jordan Addison, WR, Minnesota Vikings

96. Nico Collins, WR, Houston Texans

97. Tutu Atwell, WR, Los Angeles Rams

98. Alvin Kamara, RB, New Orleans Saints

99. Cooper Kupp, WR, Los Angeles Rams

100. Jonathan Taylor, RB, Indianapolis Colts

Analysis

Let's breeze through some questions you might be having after some major surprises in Week 1 as they pertain to trade value for notable players:

Should fantasy players sell low on quarterbacks like Mahomes, Allen and Hurts after disappointing Week 1 performances?

No, of course not. But the temptation is understandable.

Mahomes has a rough group of receivers, though he'll also get Kelce back at some point and, more importantly, he's a two-time MVP and two-time champion who played awesome in Week 1 despite the loss (and all the drops).

He'll be fine. The Chiefs will determine which players they can trust at receiver and potentially add some veterans before the trade deadline. He's still the top player at the position.

Allen's turnovers remain an issue, but it's a bigger concern for the Bills than it is for fantasy players. He'll continue to produce a ton of yards in the air and ground. Don't be concerned.

Hurts may not get into the end zone 13 times as a runner like he did last year, but he'll also likely take another step as a passer. Don't take a Week 1 matchup in bad weather against both a tough defense and a tactical mastermind in Bill Belichick—who had an entire summer to game-plan for the Eagles—too seriously. He'll be fine.

Higgins is going to actually catch passes this season, right?

Yes, of course he will. Again, poor weather conditions played a part, and the entire Bengals' offense was off kilter. Take solace in his eight targets, just one behind Chase. He's going to be plenty involved in this offense. Burrow's health status is a minor concern, but Higgins will produce.

Sell high on Atwell and Nacua?

If you already had them rostered, sure. But most fantasy players are going to want to see both of them replicate their Week 1 success before getting too excited.

Still, Kupp going on injured reserve guarantees that the pair are likely to see a larger target share for at least three more games. For now, you may want to ride out any production you get from them and try to sell high closer to Kupp's return.

Were Robinson and Gibbs Overhyped?

Robinson certainly wasn't. His Week 1 performance—10 rushes for 56 yards and six catches for 27 yards and a score—wouldn't have been concerning in the least had Allgeier not posted 18 total touches for 94 yards and two scores.

The Falcons confirmed that Allgeier would remain an important part of the offense, even if Robinson is clearly the more talented player. Atlanta has a lot of mouths to feed on offense, so Robinson may struggle to produce RB1 numbers.

But he's still going to eat. He's really, really good:

Gibbs is a tricker evaluation at this point. Montgomery seeing 21 carries for 74 yards and a score while Gibbs only carried the ball seven times for 42 yards—adding two catches for 18 yards on just two targets—is more concerning.

Granted, the Lions handled the position similarly last season with Williams and Swift. The feeling heading into the season, however, was Detroit would place a greater emphasis on manufacturing touches for the No. 12 overall pick.