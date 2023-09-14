X

    Fantasy Football Week 2: Updated Trade Value for Top 100 Players

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVSeptember 14, 2023

    Cleveland Browns safety Grant Delpit (22) breaks up a pass intended for Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins, left, during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
    AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki

    Week 1 of the NFL season went exactly as fantasy football players envisioned.

    Mac Jones, Jordan Love and Anthony Richardson each outscored Patrick Mahomes, Jalen Hurts, Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson. Everybody knows Puka Nacua's name now, while Tee Higgins posted a goose egg. The top two tight ends at the position, Travis Kelce and Mark Andrews, didn't even play. Tyler Allgeier reminded everyone that Bijan Robinson wasn't the only running back in Atlanta.

    OK, so there were a LOT of surprises. But hey—that's fantasy football.

    Generally speaking, you don't want to drastically change how you value players one week into the season. But with injuries and surprising performances littered throughout the NFL, you might need to recalibrate your roster. And that's where the trade value chart comes into play.

    As always, the chart values players based on PPR scoring. Players not listed below have a trade value of one. Make sure you take into account your specific league rules and roster configurations before making a deal. And of course, may the fantasy points be with you!

    Trade Value: 15

    1. Christian McCaffrey, RB, San Francisco 49ers

    2. Austin Ekeler, RB, Los Angeles Chargers

    3. Justin Jefferson, WR, Minnesota Vikings

    4. Tyreek Hill, WR, Miami Dolphins

    Trade Value: 14

    5. Saquon Barkley, RB, New York Giants

    6. Josh Jacobs, RB, Las Vegas Raiders

    7. Derrick Henry, RB, Tennessee Titans

    8. Nick Chubb, RB, Cleveland Browns

    9. Tony Pollard, RB, Dallas Cowboys

    Trade Value: 13

    10. Ja'Marr Chase, WR, Cincinnati Bengals

    11. Stefon Diggs, WR, Buffalo Bills

    12. Travis Kelce, TE, Kansas City Chiefs

    Trade Value: 12

    13. Travis Etienne Jr., RB, Jacksonville Jaguars

    14. Najee Harris, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers

    15. A.J. Brown, WR, Philadelphia Eagles

    16. CeeDee Lamb, WR, Dallas Cowboys

    17. Davante Adams, WR, Las Vegas Raiders

    Trade Value: 11

    18. Kenneth Walker III, RB, Seattle Seahawks

    19. Aaron Jones, RB, Green Bay Packers

    20. Mark Andrews, TE, Baltimore Ravens

    Trade Value: 10

    21. Jaylen Waddle, WR, Miami Dolphins

    22. Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR, Detroit Lions

    23. DeVonta Smith, WR, Philadelphia Eagles

    24. Garrett Wilson, WR, New York Jets

    25. DK Metcalf, WR, Seattle Seahawks

    Trade Value: 9

    26. Bijan Robinson, RB, Atlanta Falcons

    27. Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Detroit Lions

    28. Calvin Ridley, WR, Jacksonville Jaguars

    29. Chris Olave, WR, New Orleans Saints

    30. Deebo Samuel, WR, San Francisco 49ers

    31. Tee Higgins, WR, Cincinnati Bengals

    Trade Value: 8

    32. T.J. Hockenson, TE, Minnesota Vikings

    33. Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City Chiefs

    34. Josh Allen, QB, Buffalo Bills

    35. Jalen Hurts, QB, Philadelphia Eagles

    Trade Value: 7

    36. Joe Mixon, RB, Cincinnati Bengals

    37. Miles Sanders, RB, Carolina Panthers

    38. Alexander Mattison, RB, Minnesota Vikings

    39. Brian Robinson Jr., RB, Washington Commanders

    40. Dameon Pierce, RB, Houston Texans

    41. Amari Cooper, WR, Cleveland Browns

    42. Brandon Aiyuk, WR, San Francisco 49ers

    43. Terry McLaurin, WR, Washington Commanders

    44. Michael Pittman Jr., WR, Indianapolis Colts

    45. D.J. Moore, WR, Chicago Bears

    46. Mike Evans, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

    47. Keenan Allen, WR, Los Angeles Chargers

    48. Drake London, WR, Atlanta Falcons

    Trade Value: 6

    49. Justin Fields, QB, Chicago Bears

    50. Lamar Jackson, QB, Baltimore Ravens

    51. Khalil Herbert, RB, Chicago Bears

    52. Rachaad White, RB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

    53. James Conner, RB, Arizona Cardinals

    54. Breece Hall, RB, New York Jets

    55. David Montgomery, RB, Detroit Lions

    56. Christian Watson, WR, Green Bay Packers

    57. DeAndre Hopkins, WR, Tennessee Titans

    58. Mike Williams, WR, Los Angeles Chargers

    59. Jerry Jeudy, WR, Denver Broncos

    Trade Value: 5

    60. Darren Waller, TE, New York Giants

    61. Kyle Pitts, TE, Atlanta Falcons

    62. George Kittle, TE, San Francisco 49ers

    63. Dallas Goedert, TE, Philadelphia Eagles

    64. Justin Herbert, QB, Los Angeles Chargers

    65. Joe Burrow, QB, Cincinnati Bengals

    66. Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Miami Dolphins

    67. Trevor Lawrence, QB, Jacksonville Jaguars

    Trade Value: 4

    68. Rhamondre Stevenson, RB, New England Patriots

    69. Tyler Allgeier, RB, Atlanta Falcons

    70. Isiah Pacheco, RB, Kansas City Chiefs

    71. James Cook, RB, Buffalo Bills

    72. Javonte Williams, RB, Denver Broncos

    73. Dalvin Cook, RB, New York Jets

    Trade Value: 3

    74. Chris Godwin, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

    75. George Pickens, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers

    76. Brandin Cooks, WR, Dallas Cowboys

    77. David Njoku, TE, Cleveland Browns

    78. Pat Freiermuth, TE, Pittsburgh Steelers

    79. Cole Kmet, TE, Chicago Bears

    80. Evan Engram, TE, Jacksonville Jaguars

    81. Cam Akers, RB, Los Angeles Rams

    82. Jerick McKinnon, RB, Kansas City Chiefs

    83. Jamaal Williams, RB, New Orleans Saints

    84. A.J. Dillon, RB, Green Bay Packers

    85. Kenneth Gainwell, RB, Philadelphia Eagles

    86. D'Andre Swift, RB, Philadelphia Eagles

    87. Justice Hill, RB, Baltimore Ravens

    Trade Value: 2

    88. Kirk Cousins, QB, Minnesota Vikings

    89. Dak Prescott, QB, Dallas Cowboys

    90. Deshaun Watson, QB, Cleveland Browns

    91. Christian Kirk, WR, Jacksonville Jaguars

    92. Marquise Brown, WR, Arizona Cardinals

    93. Jahan Dotson, WR, Washington Commanders

    94. Zay Flowers, WR, Baltimore Ravens

    95. Jordan Addison, WR, Minnesota Vikings

    96. Nico Collins, WR, Houston Texans

    97. Tutu Atwell, WR, Los Angeles Rams

    98. Alvin Kamara, RB, New Orleans Saints

    99. Cooper Kupp, WR, Los Angeles Rams

    100. Jonathan Taylor, RB, Indianapolis Colts

    Analysis

    Let's breeze through some questions you might be having after some major surprises in Week 1 as they pertain to trade value for notable players:

    Should fantasy players sell low on quarterbacks like Mahomes, Allen and Hurts after disappointing Week 1 performances?

    No, of course not. But the temptation is understandable.

    Mahomes has a rough group of receivers, though he'll also get Kelce back at some point and, more importantly, he's a two-time MVP and two-time champion who played awesome in Week 1 despite the loss (and all the drops).

    He'll be fine. The Chiefs will determine which players they can trust at receiver and potentially add some veterans before the trade deadline. He's still the top player at the position.

    Allen's turnovers remain an issue, but it's a bigger concern for the Bills than it is for fantasy players. He'll continue to produce a ton of yards in the air and ground. Don't be concerned.

    NFL on ESPN @ESPNNFL

    Josh Allen took accountability for the Bills' loss. <a href="https://t.co/mS63H0j0Uh">pic.twitter.com/mS63H0j0Uh</a>

    Hurts may not get into the end zone 13 times as a runner like he did last year, but he'll also likely take another step as a passer. Don't take a Week 1 matchup in bad weather against both a tough defense and a tactical mastermind in Bill Belichick—who had an entire summer to game-plan for the Eagles—too seriously. He'll be fine.

    Higgins is going to actually catch passes this season, right?

    Yes, of course he will. Again, poor weather conditions played a part, and the entire Bengals' offense was off kilter. Take solace in his eight targets, just one behind Chase. He's going to be plenty involved in this offense. Burrow's health status is a minor concern, but Higgins will produce.

    Sell high on Atwell and Nacua?

    If you already had them rostered, sure. But most fantasy players are going to want to see both of them replicate their Week 1 success before getting too excited.

    Sam Hoppen @SamHoppen

    8 players ran a route on 80%+ of the team's dropbacks and still managed 3+ YPRR:<br>*Tyreek Hill<br>*Brandon Aiyuk<br>*Chris Olave<br>*Jakobi Meyers<br>*Ceedee Lamb<br>*Justin Jefferson<br><br>*Tutu Atwell<br>*Puka Nacua

    Still, Kupp going on injured reserve guarantees that the pair are likely to see a larger target share for at least three more games. For now, you may want to ride out any production you get from them and try to sell high closer to Kupp's return.

    Were Robinson and Gibbs Overhyped?

    Robinson certainly wasn't. His Week 1 performance—10 rushes for 56 yards and six catches for 27 yards and a score—wouldn't have been concerning in the least had Allgeier not posted 18 total touches for 94 yards and two scores.

    The Falcons confirmed that Allgeier would remain an important part of the offense, even if Robinson is clearly the more talented player. Atlanta has a lot of mouths to feed on offense, so Robinson may struggle to produce RB1 numbers.

    But he's still going to eat. He's really, really good:

    ESPN @espn

    Bijan Robinson went BEAST MODE for his first NFL TD 🤯<br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/AtlantaFalcons?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@AtlantaFalcons</a>) <a href="https://t.co/mBQcYIoW8a">pic.twitter.com/mBQcYIoW8a</a>

    Gibbs is a tricker evaluation at this point. Montgomery seeing 21 carries for 74 yards and a score while Gibbs only carried the ball seven times for 42 yards—adding two catches for 18 yards on just two targets—is more concerning.

    Granted, the Lions handled the position similarly last season with Williams and Swift. The feeling heading into the season, however, was Detroit would place a greater emphasis on manufacturing touches for the No. 12 overall pick.

    PFF @PFF

    Jahmyr Gibbs in his NFL debut:<br><br>🔥 42 rushing yards<br>🔥 34 yards *after* contact<br>🔥 4.9 YPC *after* contact<br>🔥 6 missed tackles forced<br><br>On just 7 carries. <a href="https://t.co/fXsu3cPbYo">pic.twitter.com/fXsu3cPbYo</a>

    Graham Barfield @GrahamBarfield

    It's almost like Jahmyr Gibbs was a rookie playing in his first game. Almost. <br><br>Guarantee Lions backfield won't be a 75/25 split all year<br><br>That said, Gibbs was not a volume runner in college. Not his game. Lack of goal-line work will continue to be my only concern in his profile.

    It's probably too early to lose hope in that regard. If anything, he's an intriguing buy-low option at the moment. But it's likely the Lions are going to lean heavily on Montgomery between the tackles, likely keeping Gibbs out of the RB1 conversation. Still, his receiving ability leaves him with more upside in PPR formats.