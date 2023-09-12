Warriors' Draymond Green: 'I Don't See Why We Can't Get 2 More Championships'

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

The Golden State Warriors have a built a dynasty around Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green, and time is ticking for the trio that hopes to bring more titles to the Bay Area before they retire.

Green, who signed a four-year, $100 million deal to return to the Warriors this offseason, believes the trio of himself, Curry and Thompson can win at least two more NBA championships to equal Michael Jordan's six.

"I don't like to necessarily put a number on things," Green told ESPN's Ohm Youngmisuk. "But I don't see why we can't get two more championships. Why not?"

The Dubs enter the 2023-24 season looking a little different on paper after trading Jordan Poole to the Washington Wizards in the deal that landed them veteran point guard Chris Paul.

While Paul brings plenty of skill, the Warriors will still have to compete with the likes of the Denver Nuggets and Phoenix Suns for the Western Conference crown, and that won't be easy to accomplish.

Still, Green wants to put the rest of the league on notice that the Dubs aren't going anywhere any time soon.

"[The Lakers have] done it once, and that's great," Green said of the Lakers breaking Golden State's Western Conference playoff series victory streak. "Now someone has to do it again and again.

"And I don't foresee that happening."

The Warriors open the 2023-24 season on Oct. 24 against the new-look Suns.