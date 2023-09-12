Bills' Josh Allen Takes Blame for Jets Loss: 'Same S--t, Same Place, Different Day'

Elsa/Getty Images

After committing four turnovers in Monday's 22-16 overtime loss to the New York Jets, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen put the blame squarely on his shoulders.

"Same s--t," Allen told reporters after the game, "same place, different day. ... I hurt our team, cost our team tonight … I'm the reason we lost tonight."

The Jets defense did a great job overall of keeping Buffalo's offense in check. The Bills managed just 314 total yards and scored just three points in the second half. It was the first time they've scored 13 or fewer points in a game since Week 13 of the 2021 season.

Allen had all sorts of problems trying to figure out what New York was doing. He was picked off three times by Jordan Whitehead and lost a fumble late in the fourth quarter that set up a go-ahead field goal for the Jets.

This is the second consecutive time the Jets have defeated the Bills at MetLife Stadium. Their 20-17 win in Week 9 last season saw Allen finish 18-of-34 for 205 yards with two interceptions and get sacked five times.

New York sacked Allen five times again on Monday. His four turnovers tied a career high previously done in Week 1 of the 2019 season against the Jets (two interceptions, two fumbles lost).

There's no shame in struggling against the Jets' defense. They were one of the best units in the NFL last season and look to be strong on paper again in 2023.

If there is a concern, it's that Allen continues to be one of the most turnover-prone quarterbacks in the league. He leads all players with 84 turnovers since his rookie season in 2018 and has given the ball away eight times in his last three games dating back to the postseason in January.

Allen's desire to make the big play at all times is what has made him one of the most exciting quarterbacks in the NFL, but it has also caused plenty of problems for the Bills. It's not time to panic because he's proven more than capable of rebounding from subpar games.

The Bills will be hoping for a quick turnaround when they host the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday looking for their first win of the season.