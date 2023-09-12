Jets Can Stay Competitive Without Aaron Rodgers, But Zach Wilson Isn't the Answer

AP Photo/Rusty Jones

All is not lost, New York Jets fans.

Robert Saleh's team still claimed a 22-16 overtime victory Monday against the reigning AFC East champs, the Buffalo Bills, despite Aaron Rodgers suffering what looks to be a devastating Achilles injury.

While the pangs of inevitability likely washed over Gang Green upon Rodgers getting placed on the medical cart before being ruled out of the contest after only four snaps, the disappointing debut developed into something promising.

The pomp and circumstance quickly gave way to the nuts and bolts of what can make the Jets successful this season, even without a future Hall of Fame quarterback behind center. However, changes will need to be made at the game's most important position to create some noise in the loaded AFC.

The Jets will be hoping for the best, but the organization needs to prepare for the worst. Head coach Robert Saleh told reporters the situation is "not good" and that Zach Wilson will be the starting quarterback moving forward.

Despite the injury, the Jets have the formula to remain competitive. A strong defense, effective run game and standout special teams play can help the franchise Trent Dilfer its way toward a postseason run with passable quarterback play.

From the start, the Jets' foundation has been built upon a sturdy defense capable of taking over games. The unit did so against a talented Bills squad and made an MVP-level quarterback in Josh Allen look pedestrian.

At 5.8 yards per attempt, Allen posted his second-lowest average since the start of the 2022 campaign. Which team held him to a lower number? The Jets during last December's meeting between the two rivals.

The Jets held Bills starting running back James Cook to an average of 3.8 yards per carry. Aside from Stefon Diggs, who is one of the game's best route-runners, no other Buffalo target managed more than 32 receiving yards. New York's defense sacked Allen five times and hit the quarterback on nine different occasions.

Crucially, the Jets forced four turnovers, including three Jordan Whitehead interceptions. The 26-year-old defensive back did a wonderful job working from the backside of coverage and closing on the football, to the point where he made Allen pay for his poor decisions and ball placement. Saleh stated that Whitehead's range is "a lot better this year" and it showed.

Last season, New York finished fourth overall in total defense. They have playmakers at every level. Defensive tackle Quinnen Williams can wreck a defensive gameplan. Second-year defensive end Jermaine Johnson II registered a sack and two tackles for loss Linebacker C.J. Mosley and Quincy Williams flew all over the field with 17 total tackles. Sauce Gardner is the reigning NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year and he didn't even play particularly well when matched up against Diggs.

"That's a good defense," Bills head coach Sean McDermott said after the contest. "They make you do things you don't want to do—but it can't be to the extent it was tonight."

This unit has depth, talent and the ability to dictate the action. What it truly needs is an offense capable of playing complementary football.

Last season, the Jets finished 7-10 despite their playoff-caliber defense. Why? They didn't have the play at quarterback, a sturdy offensive line, or enough weapons to compete on that side of the ball. This year should be different, starting in the backfield.



Breece Hall led New York with 463 rushing yards as a rookie despite playing in only seven games after suffering a torn right ACL. Basically, the Jets didn't have a lead back for over 60 percent of their campaign. Last year's second-round draft pick is back and he looks like the same explosive runner that had the team excited to draft him originally,

Hall ran for 127 yards, including an 83-yard scamper during the Jets' first scoring drive.

Hall's 4.39-second 40-yard-dash speed provides big-play opportunities in the run game. According to NFL Next Gen Stats, the second-year back gained 81 rushing yards over expected—which is the fifth-most since the start of the '22 campaign.

Dalvin Cook's offseason signing should be viewed as an even bigger deal now. Cook agreed to a one-year, $7 million deal to join the Jets less than a month ago. But the 28-year-old ball-carrier brings a proven track record with four straight Pro Bowl seasons of over 1,100 rushing yards. The seven-year veteran mustered 33 yards in his Jets debut.



Cook and Hall can form the backbone of the Jets' offense. The duo has the talent to be featured consistently while splitting carries between one another. Their usage is also beneficial for New York's offensive line.



The quintet of Duane Brown, Laken Tomlinson, Connor McGovern, Alijah Vera-Tucker and Mekhi Becton are clearly better run blockers than pass protectors. Offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett should allow them to put on their hard hats and go to work by setting a physical tone that's different than what the Jets originally expected from the group and their offense.

Throw in a dash of undrafted free-agent magic, with Xavier Gipson providing the third-ever walk-off overtime punt return, and the Jets overcame adversity to capture an unexpected victory.

All of this happened on the fly because New York expected Rodgers to lead the way.

The organization must quickly regroup and reset its priorities. Loyalty to Wilson shouldn't be counted among them.

The second overall pick in the '21 draft already showed he's not capable of leading the offense toward anything of substance. There's a reason why the Jets felt compelled to hand the franchise's keys to a 39-year-old quarterback, who strongly considered retirement this offseason.

Wilson didn't do much in this contest. Even his touchdown pass was an example of poor ball placement that required a miraculous catch from Garrett Wilson—maybe the catch of the year when it's all said and done—to be completed.

"That dude has unbelievable ball skills and he always finds a way to come down with it," Wilson told reporters.

In fact, the Jets went ultra-conservative during their final scoring drive and didn't allow Wilson to throw the ball. Instead, Saleh and Co. played for the field goal.

Obviously, options are limited. But the thought of relying primarily on Wilson without another option is frightening, even with the talent found elsewhere on the Jets roster.



Veterans Carson Wentz and Matt Ryan are currently available as free agents. The Jets could get aggressive in the trade market and see about the availability of backups Jacoby Brissett, Gardner Minshew, Taylor Heinicke, Malik Willis, Cooper Rush and Jameis Winston. General manager Joe Douglas may be able to pluck a name with starting experience off a practice squad. John Wolford, P.J. Walker and Nathan Rourke are possibilities.

Again, the Jets don't need a future Hall of Famer leading the way. Is that what they initially expected? Of course. Yet an NFL season is a war of attrition. The countermeasures a team makes after taking its hits often differentiate those who make it deep into the playoffs and those who fall apart as the regular season progresses.



The Jets are built to win now. In order to do so after the Rodgers injury, the team simply must acquire another quarterback to be a cog and keep this machine on track.

Brent Sobleski covers the NFL for Bleacher Report. Follow him on Twitter, @brentsobleski.