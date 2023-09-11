WWE Raw Results: Winners, Live Grades, Reaction and Highlights from September 11

0 of 0

WWE

Welcome to Bleacher Report's live coverage of WWE Raw on September 11 in Norfolk, Virginia.

With Gunther having recently surpassed The Honky Tonk Man's record as the longest reigning intercontinental champion of all time, Imperium decided to hold a celebratory ceremony this week.

In addition to Cody Rhodes making an appearance, we also saw Rhea Ripley put her Women's World Championship on the line against one of the only women who can match her for power, Raquel Rodriguez.

Let's take a look at everything that went down on Monday's episode of WWE Raw.