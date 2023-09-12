Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 2: Smart Matchup Plays, Sleepers and More

Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 2: Smart Matchup Plays, Sleepers and MoreSeptember 12, 2023
The NFL saw no shortage of surprises during the opening week of the 2023 season.
It also offered up a heaping helping of takeaways, some of which will resonate all season while others could be forgotten by Week 2.
All of this information is fresh, but how should fantasy football managers apply it? We'll examine that question while making a few start-or-sit recommendations for the season's second week.
Start: Jared Goff, QB, Detroit Lions (vs. Seattle Seahawks)
Jared Goff didn't set the stat sheet ablaze in Week 1, but he impressed in the most meaningful real-life terms. He not only steered the upstart Lions past the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs, he did so on the road and under the primetime spotlight.
His fantasy day wasn't too shabby either. He went 22-of-35 for 253 yards with one touchdown and zero interceptions. He smartly looked Amon-Ra St. Brown's direction early and often, as the pair connected six times for 71 yards and a score. Goff also showed quick chemistry with rookies Jahmyr Gibbs and Sam LaPorta, who caught all seven of their combined targets for 57 yards.
This game felt like it established a solid foundation for Goff. The next one could help raise his ceiling, as he'll tussle with a Seahawks defense that just allowed Matthew Stafford to throw for 334 yards despite being without top target Cooper Kupp.
Sit: Deshaun Watson, QB, Cleveland Browns (at Pittsburgh Steelers)
Deshaun Watson and the Browns delivered one of the opening week's biggest stunners, handing the championship-chasing Cincinnati Bengals a humbling 24-3 loss.
Cleveland's defense and rushing attack controlled that game. Watson had a hand in that rushing success (five carries for 45 yards and a score), but he had a forgettable game as a passer. He connected on just 16 of his 29 attempts for 154 yards, one touchdown and one interception.
Granted, the rainy weather wasn't doing him any favors, but sunny skies wouldn't have guaranteed him better numbers. He was equally anemic as a passer in six games last season, managing just a 58.2 completion percentage with seven scores and five interceptions. Maybe he'll right the ship at some point, but we wouldn't wager that happening on the road against a talented, angry Steelers defense
Start: Rhamondre Stevenson, RB, New England Patriots (vs. Miami Dolphins)
New England's ground game had a rough showing in Week 1.
The Patriots ran the ball 22 times for just 76 yards. Only 12 of those carries went to Rhamondre Stevenson, only five more than Ezekiel Elliott had in his Patriots debut.
Yet, we're still recommending a Week 2 start for Stevenson. Why? Two things. First, he was still the most involved running back in this offense, and while he didn't do much on the ground (12 carries for 25 yards), he still made plays as a pass-catcher (six receptions on six targets for 64 yards).
Second, if Week 1 was any indication, the Dolphins might be a defense every fantasy manager wants their running backs to go against. Miami had zero answers for the Los Angeles Chargers' running game, which racked up 40 carries for 234 yards and three scores.
Sit: Terry McLaurin, WR, Washington Commanders (at Denver Broncos)
The Commanders might have escaped with a win in Week 1, but their offense left that contest (against the lowly Arizona Cardinals) with way more questions than answers.
Quarterback Sam Howell went 19-of-31 for just 202 yards, one touchdown and one interception. He was also sacked six times and lost a fumble. It's only one game, sure, but there are legitimate questions of how much volume this aerial attack will have throughout this season.
Even if Howell's yardage increases, that won't necessarily benefit Terry McLaurin, since he's competing for chances with Logan Thomas (team-high eight targets), Jahan Dotson (seven targets, tops among Washington's wideouts) and Curtis Samuel (team-high 54 receiving yards). McLaurin was effectively lost in the shuffle, finishing with only four targets, two receptions and 31 yards.