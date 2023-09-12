Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 2: Smart Matchup Plays, Sleepers and More

0 of 4

Barry Chin/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

The NFL saw no shortage of surprises during the opening week of the 2023 season.



It also offered up a heaping helping of takeaways, some of which will resonate all season while others could be forgotten by Week 2.



All of this information is fresh, but how should fantasy football managers apply it? We'll examine that question while making a few start-or-sit recommendations for the season's second week.

