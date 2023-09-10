Steve Kerr, USA Blasted by Fans as Dillon Brooks, Canada Win FIBA World Cup Bronze

Yong Teck Lim/Getty Images

Dillon Brooks has come a long way from being torched against LeBron James during the Memphis Grizzlies' first-round playoff loss to the Los Angeles Lakers.

Brooks, who joined the Houston Rockets this offseason, led Canada to a 127-118 overtime victory over the United States in the bronze medal game of the 2023 FIBA World Cup on Sunday. It was Canada's first-ever medal at the World Cup and a stunning result for an American team that surely had gold-medal aspirations.

The Red, White and Blue had no answers for Brooks (39 points, five assists, four rebounds and seven-of-eight from three-point range) or Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (31 points, 12 assists and six rebounds).

While Brooks and Co. deserve plenty of credit, any international tournament without a medal is a failure for the United States.

Social media had plenty of reactions after head coach Steve Kerr's team lost again after also dropping its semifinals game against Germany:

It seemed like the Americans were going to pull off an improbable comeback win when Mikal Bridges missed a free throw, grabbed the offensive rebound and hit an incredible turnaround three to force overtime at the end of regulation.

Yet it didn't matter, as the United States couldn't stop the trio of Gilgeous-Alexander, Brooks and RJ Barrett from coming through in the clutch in the extra period. It also didn't help that Kerr's squad scored a measly seven points in overtime, which ended any chance at salvaging a medal.

Attention now turns to the 2024 Olympics and how the Americans will respond.

Players such as Anthony Edwards and Bridges played well throughout the World Cup and may secure spots on the Olympic team, but it also wouldn't be a surprise if some of the NBA's biggest stars also join the fold as the team chases redemption and a gold medal.

Perhaps one of those stars will be James, who posted the 👀 emoji toward a graphic that featured a potential roster including the King, Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry, Kawhi Leonard and others:

For now, though, Brooks and Canada have bragging rights.