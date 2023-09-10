X

NBA

    Steve Kerr, USA Blasted by Fans as Dillon Brooks, Canada Win FIBA World Cup Bronze

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVSeptember 10, 2023

    MANILA, PHILIPPINES - SEPTEMBER 08: Head coach Steve Kerr of the United States walks off the court after the FIBA Basketball World Cup semifinal game loss to Germany at Mall of Asia Arena on September 08, 2023 in Manila, Philippines. Germany won 113-111. (Photo by Yong Teck Lim/Getty Images)
    Yong Teck Lim/Getty Images

    Dillon Brooks has come a long way from being torched against LeBron James during the Memphis Grizzlies' first-round playoff loss to the Los Angeles Lakers.

    Brooks, who joined the Houston Rockets this offseason, led Canada to a 127-118 overtime victory over the United States in the bronze medal game of the 2023 FIBA World Cup on Sunday. It was Canada's first-ever medal at the World Cup and a stunning result for an American team that surely had gold-medal aspirations.

    The Red, White and Blue had no answers for Brooks (39 points, five assists, four rebounds and seven-of-eight from three-point range) or Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (31 points, 12 assists and six rebounds).

    While Brooks and Co. deserve plenty of credit, any international tournament without a medal is a failure for the United States.

    Social media had plenty of reactions after head coach Steve Kerr's team lost again after also dropping its semifinals game against Germany:

    Michael Pina @MichaelVPina

    Steve Kerr listening to Dillon Brooks get MVP chants as he loses a bronze medal game at the FIBA World Cup gotta be a career low point

    GrindHouse Grizzlies (Spaces) @SpacesGrizzlies

    Steve Kerr running back to the States begging Curry Draymond &amp; KD he needs them for the Olympics <a href="https://t.co/QZfOBmovAD">pic.twitter.com/QZfOBmovAD</a>

    FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 🏆 @FIBAWC

    Let them talk.<br><br>Dillon Brooks droppped a 39-piece today.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FIBAWC?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FIBAWC</a> x <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WinForAll?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WinForAll</a> <a href="https://t.co/mqDA2x61E7">pic.twitter.com/mqDA2x61E7</a>

    Sahal Abdi @sahalabdi_

    Yall can have LeBronto<br><br>Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Dillon Brooks own the United States of America until further notice <a href="https://t.co/RHqG1RSBip">pic.twitter.com/RHqG1RSBip</a>

    Taco Trey Kerby @treykerby

    Cooked by Dillon Brooks. You hate to see it!

    StatMuse @statmuse

    3-pointers in regulation:<br><br>7 — Dillon Brooks<br>5 — Team USA starters <a href="https://t.co/Rue69rQ0wT">pic.twitter.com/Rue69rQ0wT</a>

    GrindHouse Grizzlies (Spaces) @SpacesGrizzlies

    Dillon Brooks asking Steve Kerr did he "Break the Code" after dropping 40 on his team's head <a href="https://t.co/O36C4YSeCy">pic.twitter.com/O36C4YSeCy</a>

    Michael Pina @MichaelVPina

    If you're reading this you owe Dillon Brooks an apology

    Daniel Dale @ddale8

    I think the United States will probably be able to medal at one of these big tournaments once it produces a Dillon Brooks-caliber scorer

    defending the country @duk3m0nty

    Seeing Steve Kerr coach without multiple top 15 players just goes to show you how much greater Steph is

    Chris Walder @WalderSports

    The USA clearly needs its big stars out for international competition to stop Dillion Brooks.

    Michael Pina @MichaelVPina

    <a href="https://t.co/NKhBoGX8Oh">https://t.co/NKhBoGX8Oh</a> <a href="https://t.co/47LzCyIR4D">pic.twitter.com/47LzCyIR4D</a>

    StatMuse @statmuse

    Dillon Brooks in the Bronze Medal game:<br><br>— More points than Anthony Edwards<br>— More rebounds than Josh Hart<br>— More assists than Jalen Brunson<br>— More threes than Mikal Bridges<br><br>Clutch. <a href="https://t.co/rAIA7S2W7o">pic.twitter.com/rAIA7S2W7o</a>

    I @IsiahaSaid

    Y'all telling me Steve Kerr couldn't even motivate these guys to bring home a bronze medal?

    It seemed like the Americans were going to pull off an improbable comeback win when Mikal Bridges missed a free throw, grabbed the offensive rebound and hit an incredible turnaround three to force overtime at the end of regulation.

    FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 🏆 @FIBAWC

    MIKAL BRIDGES HITS THE GAME-TYING THREE 💥💥💥<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FIBAWC?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FIBAWC</a> x <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WinForUSA?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WinForUSA</a> 🇺🇸 <a href="https://t.co/cnkKgt2SL0">pic.twitter.com/cnkKgt2SL0</a>

    Yet it didn't matter, as the United States couldn't stop the trio of Gilgeous-Alexander, Brooks and RJ Barrett from coming through in the clutch in the extra period. It also didn't help that Kerr's squad scored a measly seven points in overtime, which ended any chance at salvaging a medal.

    Attention now turns to the 2024 Olympics and how the Americans will respond.

    Players such as Anthony Edwards and Bridges played well throughout the World Cup and may secure spots on the Olympic team, but it also wouldn't be a surprise if some of the NBA's biggest stars also join the fold as the team chases redemption and a gold medal.

    Perhaps one of those stars will be James, who posted the 👀 emoji toward a graphic that featured a potential roster including the King, Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry, Kawhi Leonard and others:

    NBACentral @TheDunkCentral

    Could we see a last dance with LeBron in the Olympics? 👀 <a href="https://t.co/RaFH78SO6X">pic.twitter.com/RaFH78SO6X</a>

    For now, though, Brooks and Canada have bragging rights.