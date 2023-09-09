Report: Shakur Stevenson vs. Frank Martin WBC Lightweight Title Fight Called Off

Mikey Williams/Top Rank Inc via Getty Images

The November 16 fight between Shakur Stevenson and Frank Martin for the vacant WBC lightweight title has been officially called off.

Mike Coppinger of ESPN.com reported the news, stating that the cancellation comes after the contract was sent to Martin's side and he was no longer interested in the terms.

A spokesman for Stevenson said that the fighter is still willing to take on any challengers and that his team is disappointed about the cancellation.

Chris Mannix of Sports Illustrated reported that Martin was set to make more than $1 million for participating in the fight.

Both fighters would have entered the fight undefeated Martin is 18-0 with 12 knockouts in his career while Stevenson is 20-0 with 10 victories decided by a knockout.

The news has prompted some, including Stevenson himself, to accuse Martin of "ducking" or avoiding the fight. This sort of situation is not new for Stevenson as Devin Haney, the previous champion at 135 pounds, moved up to the 140-pound division instead of pursuing a bout with Stevenson.

Stevenson's last fight came in April when he defeated Shuichiro Yoshino via a knockout to collect his 20th career victory. Martin's most recent bout came more recently as he defeated Artem Harutyunyan via a decision in July.