Edge Featured in New WWE SmackDown Intro Video amid Contract Rumors, AEW Speculation

Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images

Despite rumors and speculation that he could be AEW bound once his contract expires, WWE Hall of Famer Edge was included in the new SmackDown intro Friday night.

Edge is shown prominently at the 27-second mark of the intro, which begs the question of whether he would be included if WWE officials thought he planned to go elsewhere:

The Rated-R Superstar himself confirmed last month on The FAN Morning Show (h/t Subhojeet Mukherjee of Ringside News) that his WWE contract expires at the end of September.

He had also previously stated that the bout against Sheamus on the Aug. 18 episode in his hometown of Toronto was the final match on his current contract.

Shortly thereafter, PWTorch's Wade Keller reported that Edge "presented to WWE what it would take to retain his services, but WWE declined to meet his request."

It was also reported that Edge likely already had knowledge of what kind of deal he could get with AEW, and that people within WWE expected Edge to sign with AEW at the conclusion of his contract.

Edge quickly responded with a video on X, formerly known as Twitter, in which he refuted much of what had been reported:

The 49-year-old Superstar said: "There's nothing going on. There's no hard feelings between me and WWE. I love WWE, it's my dream gig. It's all I ever wanted to do. I didn't come at them with some crazy contract or anything, they didn't deny me. I have a contract extension sitting in my inbox, I just don't know what to do."

Edge added that he felt the match against Sheamus would be tough to top and suggested that retiring from in-ring competition is on the table, as is signing a new deal with WWE.

Based on what Edge has said, he is still technically under contract, so his inclusion in the SmackDown video isn't necessarily out of the ordinary.

However, since those who make such graphics are likely given specific instructions on who to include and who not to include, the speculation on Edge possibly remaining in WWE is understandable.

