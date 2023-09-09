US Open Tennis 2023 Men's Final: TV Schedule, Start Time and Live Stream

Frey/TPN/Getty Images

For the second time in three years, Novak Djokovic and Daniil Medvedev will take to center court at Arthur Ashe Stadium for the finals of the US Open.

Djokovic defeated Ben Shelton to advance in straight sets while Medevedev defeated Carlos Alcaraz in four to set up the championship rematch.



Two players with a long history will both be looking to score historic victories. A win for Djokovic extends his record of Grand Slam championships. For Medvedev, beating Djokovic delivers him his second US Open title in three years.

Location: Arthur Ashe Stadium in Flushing, New York

Time: 4:00 p.m. EST

TV: ESPN

Streaming: ESPN+, ESPN Deportes

Prize Money: $3,000,000 (winner), $1,500,000 (runner-up)

The last time Djokovic and Medvedev clashed in Arthur Ashe Stadium, the former was looking to achieve a historic feat: winning all grand slam titles in a calendar year.

Medvedev not only shattered that dream but humbled the Serbian, defeating him in straight sets. It was a definitive victory for the young Russian and one that will likely be talked about ad-nausea leading into Sunday's finale.

Expect the upcoming match to play out differently.

Djokovic is unlikely to repeat what got him beaten in the first place. An intelligent, cerebral player, he will have watched Medvedev, studied what he did so well in that first match and subsequent ones since, and have an answer for it.

Medvedev will be adequately prepared, too, but is coming off a grueling journey to the finals that saw him have to fight from underneath to make it to the semis, and then play four sets to defeat Alcaraz.

He has also had to overcome several double faults, something he cannot afford to do against a player of Djokovic's caliber. Giving up free points is the surest way to guarantee victory.

A match-up befitting a Grand Slam finale, the showdown should captivate fans in New York Sunday.

Whether those same fans will be happy when Djokovic tallies his 24 Grand Slam title is another question.

Prediction: Djokovic wins in five sets