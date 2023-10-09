B/R NHL Staff Roundtable: 2024 Stanley Cup and Regular-Season Award Predictions

11 of 11

Andy Devlin/NHLI via Getty Images

In my prediction of Connor McDavid winning the Hart Trophy, I noted that the Edmonton Oilers captain is determined this season to cement his legacy among the NHL's all-time greats by winning the Stanley Cup. Led by their superstar captain, the Oilers could win their first Cup since 1990.

After reaching the 2022 Western Conference Final, McDavid and his teammates felt last season was going to be their year. Instead, they were upset in the second round of the 2023 playoffs by the Vegas Golden Knights, who went on to become Stanley Cup champions.

Following that series, McDavid told reporters that he believed his club missed an opportunity to finally break through. Fellow Oilers superstar Leon Draisaitl felt it was a failure and a wasted year.

Expect McDavid, Draisaitl and their teammates to channel the pain of losing to the Golden Knights into a season-long focus on winning the Stanley Cup.

Their goaltending should improve with Stuart Skinner and Jack Campbell jockeying for the starter's job. Their defense will benefit from a full season with trade-deadline pickup Mattias Ekholm and an improved Evan Bouchard. Expect winger Evander Kane to regain his scoring form after making a full recovery from the wrist injury that cost him half of last season.

—Lyle Richardson

Maybe it's a Lyle thing. Or maybe the Edmonton Oilers are just that good.

Either way, there's zero hesitation here as I slide in alongside my esteemed colleague and echo the suggestion that Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl and the Oilers will hoist next June.

Why? Well, it's simple. Nos. 97 and 29 will do their collective thing and probably collect a bevy of individual hardware come awards night in the spring. But the reason a sixth banner will be hung in northern Alberta's "City of Champions" centers more around the things that guys acquired more recently by veteran general manager Ken Holland achieve.

Ekholm arrived via trade from Nashville and immediately shored up the blue line down the stretch last season, and having him for a full 82 games (or at least most of them, given a training camp injury) can't help but improve things on the back end.

And Campbell had a terrific preseason in a bid to regain the starter's net after 2022-23's flop, so even splitting the difference between his regular season (.888) and playoff (.961) save percentages would bridge the gap between Edmonton and the rest of the league.

They've lost to the eventual Cup champions in two straight playoffs. But provided everyone stays reasonably healthy through the regular season gauntlet, it's the Oilers' time to shine.

—Lyle Fitzsimmons

Man, this year's Cup prediction feels particularly hard to nail down for some reason. Maybe it has something to do with the increasing parity around the league, some upsets last year causing trust issues, and the stark differences between the West and East.

Maybe it's also hard to believe any team will be able to dethrone the Vegas Golden Knights and their utter dominance on the way to the 2022-23 Stanley Cup.

But if anyone gave them a fight last postseason, it was the Edmonton Oilers. And although the Oilers didn't have an eventful offseason, the Mattias Ekholm trade deadline acquisition really rounded out the team. Then you've got the emergence of Evan Bouchard as an absolute force with a chance to break out as a top NHL defenseman next season. If Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl can just keep it up and these additions continue to flourish, the Oilers can finally emerge from the West.

The East is trickier—I don't want to dethrone the Panthers, easier. But it feels silly to predict the same outcome twice with such parity in this conference, with so many bubble teams—Ottawa, Buffalo, Detroit to name a few—set to shake things up, anything could happen. I loved the growing confidence of the Devils and Jack Hughes last postseason, and with some of their Grade A offseason tweaks, I see no reason why it wouldn't be them. We'll have to see what goalie Akira Schmid is really made of, but if he has a big "prove yourself" year, I've got the Devils beating the Oilers in the 2023-24 Stanley Cup Final.

—Sara Civian



The Lightning drafted and developed their way to two Cups and three Finals. The Avalanche followed a similar path to a title. Now it's the Dallas Stars' turn. Their 2017 class produced a transcendent goal scorer and MVP candidate in Jason Robertson, a standout D-man in Miro Heiskanen and a difference-making goalie in Jake Oettinger, who's already been part of a deep postseason run.

But there are plenty of other shiny pennies among GM Jim Nill's hoard. Robertson, who just posted a 42-goal, 1.3 point-per-game season, shares a line with Joe Pavelski and star center Roope Hintz, forming one of the best three-man units in the league. Wyatt Johnston and Jamie Benn help give the Stars a formidable top six.

Sure, Heiskanen could use some offensive help on the blue line and the depth there is a question mark, but the experience from last year's Western Conference Final run and the top-end talent, particularly a ceiling-raising performance from Oettinger, will have the Cup returning to Dallas for the first time since 1999.

—Jason Dunbar

So much of what made the Vegas Golden Knights so good last season had to do with not just their talent and ability to make room on the roster with conveniently inconvenient injuries, but also how the depth they had within the organization turned out to be so, so good.

That kind of advantage is one that doesn't show itself until it's too late to prepare for it anyway, and Vegas was able to weather injuries to Mark Stone, Jack Eichel and Logan Thompson to just forge ahead and then overpower teams in the playoffs. And this season they're running it back with virtually the same roster. Yes, they'll miss Reilly Smith, but the playoffs showed how players like Brett Howden and Ivan Barbashev can step up when called upon.

The Knights will have stiff competition atop the Western Conference with Edmonton, Dallas and Colorado, but at most they'll have to deal with two of those teams to get back to the Stanley Cup Final and then whoever is left from the slobber-knocker brawl for it all that the Eastern Conference playoffs will be.

Vegas is really good and Stanley Cup hangovers can be real...but I'm buying what they've already shown what they can do.

—Joe Yerdon

The Carolina Hurricanes are the top team in the NHL. They are also not my pick for the Stanley Cup. Never put too much emphasis on one playoff series, but the Hurricanes' four-straight losses to the Panthers in the Eastern Conference Final reinforced two questions: Does head coach Rod Brind'Amour's heavy forechecking style take a toll as the playoffs go the distance, and does the team have enough individual skill to edge out other teams during stalemates?

In line with my Jack Adams prediction, the Dallas Stars are primed to take another step. While the top line of Robertson-Hintz-Pavelski might not be able to match what McDavid and Draisaitl do, they are about as dominant of a trio as the NHL has. Miro Heiskanen is a top defenseman.

The Stars are four lines deep and, with some luck in the developmental realm, should have three strong defensive pairings. The Edmonton Oilers' Achilles' heel has been and looks to still be its goaltending, whereas the Stars have a bona fide franchise netminder in Jake Oettinger.

Dallas should face some tough competition in the Avalanche and Golden Knights as well. Still, their path out of the West still looks better than what should be a second-straight season of Eastern Conference teams grinding each other to dust. Plus, General Manager Jim Nill has all of Dallas' first-round picks and a strong prospect pool. He'll be in position to make a big addition or two at the trading deadline.

The Stars may not be the best team in the NHL, but they could be best primed to make a run for the Stanley Cup.

—Adam Herman