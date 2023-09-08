NFL Rumors: Mike Evans Won't Receive Bucs Contract Extension Offer amid WR's Deadline

Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Mike Evans will not be extended by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the season.

Dianna Russini of The Athletic reported that the wide receiver had given the team a deadline of September 9 to offer a contract extension. The team will not be offering him an extension before Saturday's deadline, and instead a decision on his future will have to wait until after the 2023 season.

Russini reported that Evans is aware of the decision and is only looking at the season ahead and is "very motivated"

The four-time Pro Bowler is in the final year of his contract and is set to bring home $23.7 million in 2023.

Evans has been among the top receivers in the game since his rookie season in 2014. He has never had a season with less than 1,000 receiving yards and has 10,425 total receiving yards with 81 touchdowns across his nine seasons.

He was a key contributor to the 2020 Buccaneers team that won Super Bowl LV. Evans and the Buccaneers have both expressed desire for him to remain for the team for his entire career but Evans specifically has said that his main priority is feeling "solidified and secure".

The 30-year-old still could add value to a contending team and the direction the Buccaneers are heading in is cloudy. The team has won three consecutive NFC South titles but saw quarterback Tom Brady retire following the 2022 season. 2018 No. 1 pick Baker Mayfield will be the starter in 2023 but the team could be in the mix to have a down season if Mayfield does not show shades of his early career.

The team reportedly does not want to trade Evans but a slow start could definitely keep the option on the table. It may make sense for the team to see what position it is in at the end of the season before deciding if investing in a player of Evans' caliber is worth it.

Evans and the Buccaneers will now look toward Sunday's season-opening matchup against the Minnesota Vikings.