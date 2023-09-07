Mike Evans Rumors: Bucs Don't Want to Trade WR Despite 'Strong Value' on Market

Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers might be better off looking toward the future this year following the retirement of Tom Brady, but they reportedly do not want to trade wide receiver Mike Evans even though he is entering the final year of his contract.

"The Bucs do not want to trade Mike Evans," ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported Thursday. "His agent, Deryk Gilmore, set a Saturday deadline for extending his contract, but Evans, a 2024 free agent, would have strong value on the trade market around the deadline, according to multiple execs I asked. He just turned 30 but is still considered elite.

"He's a name to watch if Saturday comes and goes without a deal. Both sides want to see Evans retire a Buccaneer, but this is a team in transition, and Tampa Bay has young core players to sign, including safety Antoine Winfield Jr. and left tackle Tristan Wirfs."

Evans is the definition of consistency.

Tampa Bay selected him out of Texas A&M with the No. 7 overall pick in the 2014 NFL draft, and all he has done since is deliver. In fact, he has never finished with fewer than 1,000 receiving yards in a season and has four different years with double-digit touchdown catches.

The four-time Pro Bowler helped lead the Buccaneers to a Super Bowl title during the 2020 campaign and showed few signs of slowing last year with 77 catches for 1,124 yards and six touchdowns.

The effort came after he hauled in a career-best 14 touchdowns in 2021.

Evans is 30 years old, so there may be some concern when it comes to committing to him for a long-term contract. But a contender that is looking for an immediate pass-catching boost could do much worse than adding him via trade.

For now, Tampa Bay is apparently going to see how the start of this season unfolds since it doesn't want to move him.

Even without Brady, the NFC South is not exactly loaded with presumed Super Bowl contenders. The star power of Evans, Chris Godwin, Wirfs, Vita Vea and Devin White, among others, could help the Buccaneers contend even if Baker Mayfield is a step down from the legend who has been under center the last three years.

In that case, Tampa Bay may hold on to Evans to see if it can make a playoff run.