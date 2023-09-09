Buying Or Selling LA Knight's Upcoming Contract and Latest WWE and AEW Rumors

0 of 4

If the last few months have stressed anything to pro wrestling fans, it's that the sport is never not interesting.

Just look at the rumor mill. WWE and AEW combined for a stunning three pay-per-view-styled events in roughly a week and put on some classic shows in the process.

And yet the mill is on fire coming out of those events in perhaps a bigger way than it was going into them.

Thank the CM Punk saga as he exits AEW and heads to...something. Thank LA Knight's stunning rise as a top superstar. And thank near-endless buzz about re-signings, contracts for top stars and surprise appearances, etc.

With so much in the way of rumblings generating headlines, let's highlight the must-know rumors and dish advice on whether wrestling fans should buy or sell on them.