Saints QB Jake Haener Suspended 6 Games for Violating NFL's PED Policy

The New Orleans Saints will reportedly have less quarterback depth at the start of the 2023 season thanks to a suspension.

According to Jeff Duncan of the Times-Picayune, rookie quarterback Jake Haener was suspended for the initial six games of the campaign because he violated the NFL's performance enhancing drugs policy.

Haener released a statement:

John Sigler of USA Today's Saints Wire explained the signal-caller will not count against New Orleans' 53-man roster limit while he is suspended.

The Saints play the following opponents in the first six games:

Week 1: vs. Tennessee Titans

Week 2: at Carolina Panthers

Week 3: at Green Bay Packers

Week 4: vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Week 5: at New England Patriots

Week 6: at Houston Texans

If Derek Carr and Jameis Winston remain healthy, this will not have any impact on New Orleans. After all, Haener was not expected to play barring injuries to the starter and primary backup.

The Saints can also turn toward Taysom Hill under center if needed. While he has worked into the offensive gameplan in a variety of roles, he has experience as a passer and would be a better emergency quarterback plan than most teams likely have at the start of the year.

New Orleans selected Haener with a fourth-round pick out of Fresno State in the draft.

He wasn't a first-round prospect, but he impressed at the collegiate level and completed 72 percent of his passes for 2,896 yards, 20 touchdowns and three interceptions in 2022. He also threw for more than 4,000 yards in 2021 and helped lead the Bulldogs to back-to-back 10-win seasons.