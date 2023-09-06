Peyton Manning on 'Quarterback' Season 2 Casting Struggles: 'I'm Swallowing My Pride'

AP Photo/Jack Dempsey

A second season of the Netflix series Quarterback has been greenlit, but executive producer and Pro Football Hall of Famer Peyton Manning has encountered trouble finding three signal-callers to agree to be on the show.

It's now to the point where Manning said that he is "swallowing my pride."

Manning made those remarks to Julian Sancton of the Hollywood Reporter in late August over the phone.

"To use a cheesy analogy, we're definitely in the two-minute drill here," Manning said. "I'd love for someone to call us back and say, 'I want to do it.' I had three starting quarterbacks tell me no yesterday, so I'm swallowing my pride."

At the time, Manning said the deadline to get three new quarterbacks was "approaching very soon."



Last season, Patrick Mahomes, Kirk Cousins and Marcus Mariota agreed to be on the show. We don't yet know if anyone has taken an offer to appear on the second season, but a host of quarterbacks have publicly stated that they will not be taking part, including Jalen Hurts, Josh Allen, Dak Prescott, Joe Burrow, Lamar Jackson, Justin Fields, Trevor Lawrence, Daniel Jones and Justin Herbert.

Various reasons were given, but no one was critical of the show, which had 3.3 million views and 21.4 million hours viewed, per Sancton.

Cousins was notably very complimentary of Manning and Omaha Productions after the fact.

"We are grateful for all the people who helped make the documentary such a positive experience," Cousins said, per Sancton. "From start to finish, NFL Films was a joy to work with. My trust in Peyton and his team at Omaha Productions made me comfortable with the unique level of access we were granting."

Ultimately, it's unclear who Manning and Co. will find at this juncture, but Quarterback did a great job highlighting the featured players on and off the field and what they go through on a weekly basis. Hopefully some options are found as the regular season rapidly approaches.