B/R NBA Community Top 100 Player Rankings: See How Readers Disagree with Our Experts

AAron Ontiveroz/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

Last week, Bleacher Report released its annual preseason player rankings: "Predicting NBA's Top 100 Players for 2023-24 Season."

As always, the response was, in a word, significant. And, as is the case with any list of this magnitude, readers and analysts alike had plenty of different opinions about the order.

So, for the first time ever, we put the power in the hands of B/R's NBA community to make its own top 100.

With the help of AllOurIdeas.org, B/R readers and app users were able to vote on a limitless number of either/or comparisons drawn from a pool of players selected by B/R's NBA staff.

For example, a voter might be presented with the hypothetical matchup of Nikola Jokić and Giannis Antetokounmpo, under the question, "Who will be better in 2023-24?"

The more votes a player gets against the field, the higher up the list he'll rise.

And after nearly half a million votes from all of you, the system gave everyone in the player pool a score from zero to 100. If a player winds up at 80, it means he's predicted to win 80 of his next 100 matchups.

Now that the entire pool has been sorted by those scores, we can present the fans' top 100 for 2023-24.