Andy Reid: Chris Jones, Chiefs Have Made 'No Progress' in Contract Talks Ahead of W1

The defending champion Kansas City Chiefs are just two days away from their 2023 season opener on Thursday against the Detroit Lions, and all signs point to them being without their best defensive player.

Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said Tuesday that there has been "no progress" in contract discussions with star defensive tackle Chris Jones, who has been holding out for a new deal throughout the offseason.

Jones is entering the final year of his four-year, $80 million contract. He missed the entirety of training camp amid his holdout, as he firmly believes he should be one of the highest-paid defensive players in the NFL.

The Athletic's Nate Taylor reported in July that Jones seeking a deal worth at least $30 million annually, which would make him the second-highest-paid defensive tackle behind Los Angeles Rams star Aaron Donald. However, Nick Wright of Fox Sports reported on Monday that Jones is looking to exceed Donald's $31.7 million salary.

"I know that right now, the difference is $9.5 million over two years. Chris has on the table a two-year, fully guaranteed extension that's $27.25 million a year," Wright said on First Things First. "So two years, for $54.5 million that would be tacked on to the end of this deal. Chris wants two years, $64 million, which is $32 million a year. Aaron Donald obviously makes $31.7 million a year—set the new standard."

On Monday, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported on SportsCenter that the Chiefs "have been bracing, at least for the early part of the year, to be without" Jones amid the ongoing contract dispute. While it sounds like Kansas City is prepared for his absence, it will be hard to replace his incredible production that saw him post 15.5 sacks and 44 total tackles last season.

As long as Jones is away, the Chiefs will have to rely on their high-powered offense led by star quarterback and reigning NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes to achieve success this season.