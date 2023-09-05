X

    Chris Mortensen Steps Away from ESPN to Focus on Health, Family: 'It's Just Time'

    Erin WalshSeptember 5, 2023

    PASADENA, CA - JANUARY 02: ESPN logo during the Rose Bowl Game between the Penn State Nittany Lions and the Utah Utes on January 2, 2023 at the Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, CA. (Photo by Ric Tapia/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
    Ric Tapia/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    NFL insider Chris Mortensen announced Tuesday that he decided after the 2023 draft to step away from ESPN and focus on his "health, family and faith."

    Mortensen, who made his debut with ESPN broadcasting in 1991, is widely considered the original NFL insider and had been a regular contributor on ESPN's Monday Night Countdown and SportsCenter.

    Chris Mortensen @mortreport

    Excited about another season but it's time to reveal after my 33rd NFL draft in April, I made a decision to step away from ESPN and focus on my health, family and faith.<br>The gratitude and humility is overwhelming.<br>It's not a classic retirement. I'll still be here talking ball.…

    Mortensen, who has had throat cancer since 2016, broke the news of Peyton Manning's NFL retirement while away from ESPN during his treatment that year, and that earned him the respect of many.

    With Mortensen, now 71, stepping away from ESPN, many of his colleagues—past and present—were quick to congratulate him on a great career:

    Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn

    Best of the best. What an honor it's been to spend time with Mort and learn from him. A true titan in this industry and an inspiration in every aspect of his remarkable life and career.

    Bruce Feldman @BruceFeldmanCFB

    Mort's an amazing dude and friend. He's been a terrific role model for so many of us in this business. Will miss seeing him on my TV. Wishing him the best. <a href="https://t.co/2cFEdMUQV0">https://t.co/2cFEdMUQV0</a>

    Mina Kimes @minakimes

    Congrats Chris on an amazing career. Loved getting to know you over these years.

    Jordan Reid @Jordan_Reid

    After being hired, the very first congratulatory phone call that I received came from Mort. Something that I'll never forget. You're a living legend and icon of the sports industry, my friend.<br><br>Enjoy the well deserved time with the family and loved ones. All the best! <a href="https://t.co/XLc4eP4qSe">https://t.co/XLc4eP4qSe</a>

    Dianna Russini @DMRussini

    Congratulations to one of the best to ever do it. A remarkable reporter and an even better friend to so many along the way. An insider with great information who always made covering football fun. <br>Go enjoy all the joys in life Chris, you deserve it all. <a href="https://t.co/sSDsYp4vQo">https://t.co/sSDsYp4vQo</a>

    ESPN has undergone numerous changes this year ahead of the 2023 NFL season with several prominent faces of the network departing.

    On the football side, Suzy Kolber and Steve Young, hosts of Monday Night Countdown, were let go. Keyshawn Johnson, an NFL analyst, and draft insider Todd McShay were also let go.

    ESPN's first Monday Night Football matchup of the 2023 season is slated for Sept. 11 between the Buffalo Bills and New York Jets.

    Chris Mortensen Steps Away from ESPN to Focus on Health, Family: 'It's Just Time'
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon