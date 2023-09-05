Chris Mortensen Steps Away from ESPN to Focus on Health, Family: 'It's Just Time'

Ric Tapia/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

NFL insider Chris Mortensen announced Tuesday that he decided after the 2023 draft to step away from ESPN and focus on his "health, family and faith."

Mortensen, who made his debut with ESPN broadcasting in 1991, is widely considered the original NFL insider and had been a regular contributor on ESPN's Monday Night Countdown and SportsCenter.

Mortensen, who has had throat cancer since 2016, broke the news of Peyton Manning's NFL retirement while away from ESPN during his treatment that year, and that earned him the respect of many.

With Mortensen, now 71, stepping away from ESPN, many of his colleagues—past and present—were quick to congratulate him on a great career:

ESPN has undergone numerous changes this year ahead of the 2023 NFL season with several prominent faces of the network departing.

On the football side, Suzy Kolber and Steve Young, hosts of Monday Night Countdown, were let go. Keyshawn Johnson, an NFL analyst, and draft insider Todd McShay were also let go.

ESPN's first Monday Night Football matchup of the 2023 season is slated for Sept. 11 between the Buffalo Bills and New York Jets.