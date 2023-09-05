Chris Mortensen Steps Away from ESPN to Focus on Health, Family: 'It's Just Time'September 5, 2023
NFL insider Chris Mortensen announced Tuesday that he decided after the 2023 draft to step away from ESPN and focus on his "health, family and faith."
Mortensen, who made his debut with ESPN broadcasting in 1991, is widely considered the original NFL insider and had been a regular contributor on ESPN's Monday Night Countdown and SportsCenter.
Chris Mortensen @mortreport
Excited about another season but it's time to reveal after my 33rd NFL draft in April, I made a decision to step away from ESPN and focus on my health, family and faith.<br>The gratitude and humility is overwhelming.<br>It's not a classic retirement. I'll still be here talking ball.…
Mortensen, who has had throat cancer since 2016, broke the news of Peyton Manning's NFL retirement while away from ESPN during his treatment that year, and that earned him the respect of many.
With Mortensen, now 71, stepping away from ESPN, many of his colleagues—past and present—were quick to congratulate him on a great career:
Jordan Reid @Jordan_Reid
After being hired, the very first congratulatory phone call that I received came from Mort. Something that I'll never forget. You're a living legend and icon of the sports industry, my friend.<br><br>Enjoy the well deserved time with the family and loved ones. All the best! <a href="https://t.co/XLc4eP4qSe">https://t.co/XLc4eP4qSe</a>
Dianna Russini @DMRussini
Congratulations to one of the best to ever do it. A remarkable reporter and an even better friend to so many along the way. An insider with great information who always made covering football fun. <br>Go enjoy all the joys in life Chris, you deserve it all. <a href="https://t.co/sSDsYp4vQo">https://t.co/sSDsYp4vQo</a>
ESPN has undergone numerous changes this year ahead of the 2023 NFL season with several prominent faces of the network departing.
On the football side, Suzy Kolber and Steve Young, hosts of Monday Night Countdown, were let go. Keyshawn Johnson, an NFL analyst, and draft insider Todd McShay were also let go.
ESPN's first Monday Night Football matchup of the 2023 season is slated for Sept. 11 between the Buffalo Bills and New York Jets.