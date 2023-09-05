AP College Football Poll 2023: Complete Week 2 Rankings Released

AP Photo/Ben McKeown

The top of college football's hierarchy remains unchanged, but Florida State is apparently ready to reestablish itself among the nation's best.

The Seminoles are the most notable mover of the latest Associated Press poll, moving up to No. 4 in the rankings after their 45-24 drubbing of LSU over the weekend. Georgia, Michigan and Alabama still rank ahead of Mike Norvell's team.

Here is a look at how the entire Top 25 played out.

AP Top 25 Week 2

1. Georgia

2. Michigan

3. Alabama

4. Florida State

5. Ohio State

6. USC

7. Penn State

8. Washington

9. Tennessee

10. Notre Dame

11. Texas

12. Utah

13. Oregon

14. LSU

15. Kansas State

16. Oregon State

17. North Carolina

18. Oklahoma

19. Wisconsin

20. Ole Miss

21. Duke

22. Colorado

23. Texas A&M

24. Tulane

25. Clemson

Florida State navigated a mistake-riddled first half to only trail LSU by three points going into halftime Sunday before opening the floodgates after the break. Jordan Travis threw for 342 yards and four touchdowns against a single interception while adding 38 yards and a score on the ground.

"This is a total failure from a coaching standpoint and a player standpoint that we have to obviously address and we have to own," LSU head coach Brian Kelly told reporters after the loss. "I know adversity is always going to strike at some time in this game, and this is our first real piece of adversity that we have to address. I'm confident our guys and our coaches will rally in the manner that they need to."

The loss resulted in LSU, a preseason contender for the College Football Playoff, dropping all the way to No. 14.

With that said, LSU was not the biggest loser of Week 1. That distinction falls directly on Clemson, which was embarrassed on both sides of the ball in a 28-7 loss to Duke on Monday.

The Blue Devils held Clemson scoreless in the second half after trailing 7-6 at halftime, with quarterback Riley Leonard throwing for 175 yards and adding 98 yards and a touchdown on the ground.

The Tigers offense was a failure in the first game of Garrett Riley's tenure as offensive coordinator. Cade Klubnik struggled throughout as a passer, and Clemson turned the ball over three times and twice more on downs.

"That's the weirdest game I've ever been a part of," Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney told reporters. "I've been beat. I've had my butt kicked. But that's the strangest game I've ever been a part of. ... It's almost indescribable what I just saw. It's incredibly frustrating when you had so much opportunity. ... It's routine stuff. The basics. The fundamentals. Basic, basic stuff."

The triumph was Duke's first season-opening win over a Top 25 team in program history.

Defending national runner-up TCU was the only other Top 25 team to lose over the weekend, with Colorado earning a 45-42 thrilling victory in Deion Sanders' debut as head coach. Shedeur Sanders threw for 510 yards and four touchdowns in his FBS coming-out party, while Travis Hunter flashed superstar talent on both sides of the ball.

Both the Blue Devils (No. 21) and Buffaloes (No. 22) earned themselves a Top 25 ranking on the strength of their opening-week efforts.