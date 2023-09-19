The Best NBA Teams of the Last 5 Years Not to Win a Title

1 of 6

Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images

2018-19 Golden State Warriors (57-25)

This was the last year of the Golden State Warriors' Kevin Durant era, and they'd clearly taken their foot off the regular-season gas by this point. Still, they won nearly 60 games. And had Durant and Klay Thompson not gotten hurt in the playoffs, they likely would've cruised to a third straight title and been ineligible for this list.

2021-22 Memphis Grizzlies (56-26)

This Memphis Grizzlies team was brash, talented and boasted one of the deepest rosters in the league. That season, the Grizzlies' point differential was actually better when their best player, Ja Morant, was off the floor. That's how good the Tyus Jones-led bench was. And when they won Game 5 of their second-round series against the eventual champion Warriors by 39 points, it felt like they had a shot to go all the way.

2021-22 Boston Celtics (51-31)

The record for this team doesn't do it justice. It took some time for first-year coach Ime Udoka's philosophies to take hold, but once they did, the Boston Celtics looked unstoppable. Following an 18-21 start, Boston went 33-10 with a 13.5 net rating (net points per 100 possessions) that nearly doubled the second-place Phoenix Suns' 7.2 over the same stretch. Those Celtics had a juggernaut-level defense that ran into a buzzsaw named Stephen Curry in the NBA Finals.

2019-20 Boston Celtics (48-24)

One thing this exercise proves is that the Jayson Tatum- and Jaylen Brown-led Celtics are really good. And this particular version of the team also got strong campaigns from both Kemba Walker and Gordon Hayward. But that season, of course, ended with the irregularity of the NBA's "bubble" postseason. And Boston had to face Jimmy Butler on his first seemingly unstoppable crusade to the Finals in the Eastern Conference Finals.

2019-20 Los Angeles Clippers (49-23)