MLB Playoff Picture 2023: Complete AL, NL Standings, Bracket and Wild-Card Race

Michael Owens/MLB Photos via Getty Images

The Major League Baseball playoff picture becomes a bit clearer with every passing day now that the calendar has turned to September.

Sunday was another full slate of games with a number of contenders taking the field with positioning hanging in the balance. Here is a look at the latest standings, as well as what the playoff bracket would look like if the season ended at this point:

American League East

Baltimore Orioles, 85-51 Tampa Bay Rays, 83-54

Toronto Blue Jays, 75-62

Boston Red Sox, 71-66

New York Yankees, 67-69



American League Central

Minnesota Twins, 71-66 Cleveland Guardians, 66-71

Detroit Tigers, 63-74

Chicago White Sox, 53-84

Kansas City Royals, 42-96



American League West

Seattle Mariners, 77-59 Houston Astros, 77-60

Texas Rangers, 76-60

Los Angeles Angels, 64-73

Oakland Athletics, 42-95



National League East

Atlanta Braves, 90-46 Philadelphia Phillies, 75-61

Miami Marlins, 70-67

New York Mets, 63-74

Washington Nationals, 62-76



National League Central

Milwaukee Brewers, 76-60 Chicago Cubs, 73-64

Cincinnati Reds, 71-68

Pittsburgh Pirates, 63-74

St. Louis Cardinals, 59-78



National League West

Los Angeles Dodgers, 84-52 Arizona Diamondbacks, 70-67

San Francisco Giants, 70-67

San Diego Padres, 65-73

Colorado Rockies, 50-86



American League Wild Card

Tampa Bay Rays Houston Astros

Texas Rangers

Toronto Blue Jays (1.5 games back)

Boston Red Sox (5.5 games back)



National League Wild Card

Philadelphia Phillies Chicago Cubs

T3. Arizona Diamondbacks

T3. San Francisco Giants

T3. Miami Marlins

T3. Cincinnati Reds

Current National League Playoff Bracket Matchups

Los Angeles Dodgers: Bye

Atlanta Braves: Bye

Milwaukee Brewers vs. Tiebreaker Winner (4-way tie between Arizona Diamondbacks, Cincinnati Reds, Miami Marlins and San Francisco Giants)

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Chicago Cubs

Current American League Playoff Bracket Matchups

Baltimore Orioles: Bye

Seattle Mariners: Bye

Minnesota Twins vs. Texas Rangers

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Houston Astros

While there were a number of important games, there was no bigger series than the one between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Atlanta Braves.

After all, it was a potential National League Championship Series preview between two teams that are in cruise control in their respective division races. And the Braves made quite the statement.

The four-game set was in Los Angeles, but the Braves managed to win three of four. It wasn't until Sunday that the Dodgers were able to defend home-field advantage with a 3-1 victory. Matt Olson's solo home run was the only run for the Braves, as Bobby Miller struck out five and allowed just three hits in seven innings in a brilliant showing.

Elsewhere, the National League wild-card race got even tighter.

The Arizona Diamondbacks, Miami Marlins, San Francisco Giants and Cincinnati Reds are all tied for the final spot. The Chicago Cubs aren't exactly far ahead either with a three-game lead for the second spot behind the Philadelphia Phillies.

San Francisco dropped three of four to the San Diego Padres, missing a chance to move up in the standings.

So did the Diamondbacks, as they lost two of three against the Baltimore Orioles after they were swept by the Dodgers.

Those losses opened the door for the Marlins, who took advantage of a lighter portion of their schedule by sweeping the Washington Nationals. It was a much-needed boost for Miami following a brutal 13-game stretch with a 3-10 record.

Throw in the Reds and Cubs splitting a four-game set with Chicago blowing the save in the ninth inning in Cincinnati's two victories, and the wild-card race is wide open.

It promises to be quite a month ahead of the playoffs.