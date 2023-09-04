Free-Agent Contracts Raiders Must Pursue After Preseason

Free-Agent Contracts Raiders Must Pursue After PreseasonSeptember 4, 2023
During the 2023 preseason, the Las Vegas Raiders looked surprisingly good. They played a disciplined, opportunistic brand of football that suggests this might not be the rebuilding year that many expected.
Las Vegas revamped its roster in a big way this offseason, but there's still time to add another piece or two ahead of Sunday's showdown with the rival Denver Broncos.
Quality players are available, either as free agents or on practice squads. Signing one would require a little salary finagling, as Las Vegas sits just over the cap. For the right player, though, it could be worth it.
Considering factors like past production, player potential and roster depth, we've identified three players the Raiders should target before Week 1.
WR Austin Watkins Jr.
Since the Raiders will have to clear cap space to add anyone at this point, they should be considering players who can help now and those who could become pieces of the future. Las Vegas may try to win in 2023, but Dave Ziegler and Josh McDaniels are still leading a long-term project.
Cleveland Browns wideout Austin Watkins Jr. is exactly the sort of promising player Las Vegas should target for the future. He led the NFL in preseason receiving yards and had a stellar seven-catch, 139-yard, one-touchdown outing against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Yet, Cleveland released the 6'3", 210-pound pass-catcher and sneaked him onto the practice squad.
Las Vegas has a strong receiving trio in Davante Adams, Hunter Renfrow and Jakobi Meyers, However, Adams will turn 31 in December, and Renfrow is coming off an injury-hampered season. Watkins could contribute as a fourth or fifth receiver while giving the Raiders a potential future starter.
The Raiders would, of course, have to hope that Cleveland doesn't match an offer. However, making a run at Watkins is precisely the sort of gamble a reloading team like Las Vegas should make.
Contract Offer: Four Years, $3.9 Million
LB Kyle Van Noy
McDaniels and Ziegler have brought in several former New England Patriots since taking over the front office in 2022. The fact that they haven't added linebacker Kyle Van Noy already is a bit of a surprise.
Van Noy is an experienced and versatile do-it-all linebacker who most recently played for the rival Los Angeles Chargers. His familiarity with the AFC West adds to his value, as does his role flexibility.
Over the past two seasons, Van Noy recorded 112 tackles, 72 solo stops, 10 sacks, 32 quarterback pressures, 13 passes defended, three fumble recoveries, three forced fumbles and an interception.
Adding Van Noy could help bolster a run defense that ranked 23rd in yards per carry allowed last season. It could also provide another option in the pass-rushing rotation and give Las Vegas a veteran leader at the second level.
Van Noy might also be available on the cheap. He's lingered on the open market all offseason and may be open to a deal that's not too far from the veteran minimum.
Contract Offer: One Year, $1.8 Million
Edge Carl Nassib
While McDaniels and Ziegler have been happy to part with players from the former regime, they should take a long look at bringing back edge rusher Carl Nassib.
With the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last season, Nassib tallied 23 tackles and 3.5 sacks while playing just 30 percent of the defensive snaps, according to Pro Football Reference. He'd merely be a rotational piece in Las Vegas, but the Raiders could use the help.
A year ago, the Raiders compiled a mere 27 sacks, despite having a solid duo in Maxx Crosby and Chandler Jones. Adding Tyree Wilson in the first round should help, but Wilson is still working back from a 2022 foot injury and missed most of the offseason.
The Raiders will—or at least, should—take their time with Wilson and his development.
Adding Nassib would give Last Vegas another depth player behind Crosby and Jones, better allowing Wilson to slowly work into the rotation.
Nassib played on a veteran-minimum contract last season, and the Raiders should be able to bring him back at a similar price point.
Contract Offer: One Year, $1.2 Million