Free-Agent Contracts Raiders Must Pursue After Preseason

AP Photo/Rick Scuteri

During the 2023 preseason, the Las Vegas Raiders looked surprisingly good. They played a disciplined, opportunistic brand of football that suggests this might not be the rebuilding year that many expected.



Las Vegas revamped its roster in a big way this offseason, but there's still time to add another piece or two ahead of Sunday's showdown with the rival Denver Broncos.



Quality players are available, either as free agents or on practice squads. Signing one would require a little salary finagling, as Las Vegas sits just over the cap. For the right player, though, it could be worth it.



Considering factors like past production, player potential and roster depth, we've identified three players the Raiders should target before Week 1.

