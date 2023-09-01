NBA Rumors: Drew Timme, Giannis' Brother Alex Land Bucks Contracts Ahead of Preseason

Bart Young/NBAE via Getty Images

The Milwaukee Bucks have signed former Gonzaga standout Drew Timme and Alex Antetokounmpo, the brother of Giannis Antetokounmpo, to contracts ahead of the preseason, according to Spotrac's Keith Smith.

The contracts are "designed to have them play for the Wisconsin Herd of the G League after the preseason," Smith added.

Alex is the third Antetokounmpo brother to join the Bucks. Giannis has starred for the team since the 2013-14 campaign and Thanasis has been with the franchise since the 2019-20 season.

Alex has played in the G League since going undrafted in 2021. He spent the 2021-22 season with the Raptors 905 and the 2022-23 campaign with the Herd, where he averaged 5.8 points and 3.1 rebounds in 32 games.

Timme, meanwhile, spent four seasons at Gonzaga, where he was a star for the Bulldogs before going undrafted in 2023. He averaged 21.2 points, 7.5 rebounds and 3.2 assists in 37 games last season while shooting 61.6 percent from the floor.

The Bucks open the preseason on Oct. 8 against the Chicago Bulls.