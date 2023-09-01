Report: ACC to Invite Stanford, Cal, SMU to Conference amid Pac-12 Realignment Rumors

Lee Coleman/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

After much debate and speculation, the ACC will extend invitations to Stanford, California and SMU.

Per ESPN's Pete Thamel, ACC presidents and chancellors voted Friday to extend invites to all three schools amid the ongoing realignment across college athletics.

Thamel added the three schools will play all sports in the conference starting with the 2024-25 academic year.

There has been a lot of discussion around the proposed expansion for the ACC. Sports Illustrated's Pat Forde and Richard Johnson reported on Aug. 11 that Stanford and Cal fell one vote short of receiving membership, with Florida State, Clemson, North Carolina and NC State opposed to the move.

North Carolina chairman David L. Boliek Jr. and vice chair John P. Preyer said Thursday a "strong majority" of the school's board of trustees opposed the additions of Stanford, Cal and SMU.

ESPN's Andrea Adelson noted Florida State president Richard McCullough told the school's board of trustees it would "very seriously" consider leaving the ACC without a significant change to the conference's revenue distribution model.

One issue is the ACC's 20-year media rights deal with ESPN that was signed in 2016 and runs through the 2035-36 academic year.

Per Shehan Jeyarajah of CBS Sports, each ACC school received nearly $40 million as part of the ESPN deal for the 2022 calendar year.

The $4.8 billion in total value for the media rights deal is significantly behind the $8.05 billion the Big Ten will earn from its seven-year agreements with Fox, NBC and CBS that starts in 2023 and $7.1 billion the SEC will earn during its 10-year pact with ESPN that begins in 2024.

With the additions, ESPN is required pay the ACC more in yearly media rights revenue with the new members receiving lower payouts initially before gradually ramping up over time.

In May, the ACC amended its revenue model to include "success incentives" that would give give additional payouts to programs based on how well they perform in an attempt to keep pace with teams in higher-revenue conferences like the Big Ten and SEC.

The ACC will have 18 members when Stanford, Cal and SMU are added next year. This also leaves the Pac-12 in even more dire straits with Oregon State and Washington State now the only schools remaining in the conference after the 2023-24 academic year.