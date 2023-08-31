NBA Rumors: JaVale McGee to Sign Kings Contract After Being Waived by Mavericks

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Veteran center JaVale McGee was not a free agent for long.

Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report reported Thursday that McGee will sign with the Sacramento Kings, two days after he was waived by the Dallas Mavericks.

The Mavs signed McGee to a three-year contract as a projected starter last year, but the 15-season NBA veteran fell out of the Dallas starting rotation in November.

McGee likely won't be starting in Sacramento, but he could be competing with Alex Len and Nerlens Noel for minutes behind Domantas Sabonis.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.