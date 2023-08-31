Video: Houston Cougars Unveil Oilers-Themed Uniforms in Honor of Former NFL Team

Michael Wade/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Houston Cougars football program is embracing the cities football past in 2023.

As part of an initiative meant to celebrate the city the institution is located in, the team will be adding an alternate uniform set that pays homage to the Houston Oilers.

The Cougars will be sporting these uniforms for their season-opening game against UTSA on Saturday.

The Oilers, who represented the city from 1960-1996, relocated to Tennessee to become the Tennessee Titans. That franchise is also celebrating its Oilers past with alternate uniforms in 2023, so Oilers enthusiasts will have their fill of nostalgia this football season.

The Titans will be wearing their tribute uniforms twice during the regular season, but the Cougar's tribute takes place in the city the Oilers called home, so the tribute fits perfectly with the university's initiative. It is not confirmed if the team will be wearing the uniform beyond the home opener.