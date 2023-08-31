2023 World Poker Tour World Championship to Feature Record $40M Prize Money Pool

David Becker/Getty Images for Wynn Las Vegas

This year's World Poker Tour World Championship is taking it to a new level.

The 2023 rendition will feature the largest guaranteed prize pool in poker history, a whopping $40 million.

The increase is significant as they guaranteed prize pool for the 2022 tournament was $15 million. WPT Chief Executive Officer Adam Pliska said that the significant increase comes from enthusiasm for the competition and a desire to grow the organization.

"The WPT World Championship at Wynn Las Vegas is poised to reach new heights and we wanted to match that expectation with a guarantee that no live poker tournament has ever seen before," Pliska said, per Erik Fast of Cardplayer.com. "The journey to December begins now, and we plan on giving players another unforgettable experience at Wynn Las Vegas."

The buy-in extends to the venue, as Ryan Beauregard, Executive Director of Poker Operations at Wynn Las Vegas said that the venue feels fortunate to be involved in the event and believes in the growth opportunity.

"The astonishing support and excitement we've seen from the poker community after just one year is nothing like I've seen before," Beauregard said, per Fast. "We look forward to the 2023 WPT World Championship and hosting another industry-leading event with an unparalleled player experience."

The tournament is set to take place December 12-20. The 2022 champion was Eliot Hudon of Canada who took home a $4.1 million prize.